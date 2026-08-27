Preview: Levante vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be bidding to make it three straight wins at the start of their 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they head to Levante on Saturday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are third in the La Liga table, boasting six points from two matches, while Levante are 17th, picking up one point from their opening two games.

Match preview

Levante opened their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol, but they did manage to pick up a point in a goalless draw with Osasuna last time out.

Luis Castro's side sit 17th in the division on one point, and they will be bidding to record their first victory of the season in what is their third and final league game of August.

Levante finished 16th in Spain's top flight last term, but improvement is expected this season given their summer activity, with seven new signings being made.

The Frogs have only won 15 of their previous 50 matches against Real Betis in all competitions, and they have lost four of their last five games with the Seville outfit.

Levante's last three victories over Real Betis have all come at home, though, and they will be hoping to use their stadium to inspire them to all three points this weekend.

© Iconsport / GSI / Icon Sport

Real Betis, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over Real Sociedad and Valencia at the start of the campaign to collect six points, which has left them in third spot in the table.

Manuel Pellegrini's side finished fifth in last season's La Liga to secure Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign, and their league phase opponents will be confirmed on Thursday night.

El Glorioso have made four signings this summer, with the biggest of those being Troy Parrott, with the 24-year-old arriving in Seville from AZ Alkmaar.

Real Betis will fancy their chances of enjoying another strong campaign, but it remains to be seen how head coach Pellegrini balances domestic and European commitments.

The Seville outfit were held to a 2-2 draw by Levante in the corresponding game last term.

Levante La Liga form:

Real Betis La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Levante will once again be without the services of Alex Primo due to a shoulder injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for this weekend's contest.

Ivan Romero is once again expected to operate in the final third of the field, with Roger Brugue set to feature in a wide area for the home side.

Mathew Ryan was outstanding against Osasuna last time out, and the 34-year-old will continue between the sticks.

As for Real Betis, Diego Conde is out until September through injury, while Gonzalo Petit, Aitor Ruibal, Giovani Lo Celso, Abde Ezzalzouli and Jose Antonio Morante are all doubts.

Parrott came off the bench against Valencia last time out, and the recent arrival is again likely to start as a substitute on Saturday afternoon.

Antony and Rodrigo Riquelme are set to continue in the wide areas for Real Betis.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Mandi, De la Fuente, Sanchez; Brugue, Olasgasti, Rey, Bardeli, Fernandez; Romero

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez

We say: Levante 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis have been impressive early in the season, and we are backing Pellegrini's side to navigate their way to a third straight success on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.