Brighton lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Fabian Hurzeler weighs options

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday chasing a third straight win to open the season, but Fabian Hurzeler faces selection headaches after a bruising few days of fixtures.

Jack Hinshelwood, who scored twice in the opening-day rout of Aston Villa, is a doubt after picking up a training injury that also ruled him out of the midweek Conference League win over Tromso, Matt O'Riley is in line to deputise in central midfield if the youngster is unavailable.

Georginio Rutter is another doubt, the forward has worn a protective boot since the Villa game and missed the Tromso tie as a precaution, leaving Charalampos Kostoulas or new loan signing Promise David to lead the line at Chelsea.

Brighton remain stretched for attacking options - Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are all long-term absentees, leaving the Seagulls short of natural width and further raising the stakes on Kostoulas and Rutter's fitness.

In the likely XI, Bart Verbruggen continues in goal behind a back four of Ferdi Kadıoglu, Olivier Boscagli, Lewis Dunk and Igor Vuskovic.

Mats Wieffer and Yasin Ayari are set to sit in a double pivot, screening the defence and dictating the tempo from deep.

Ahead of them, Diego Gomez, Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper are pencilled in across midfield and attack, tasked with supplying Kostoulas, who is expected to spearhead the attack after impressing against Tromso.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic; Wieffer, Ayari; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this match