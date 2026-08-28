Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Strasbourg vs Lens

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Lens looking to build on their flying start as they travel to bottom side Strasbourg, while Lyon host Le Havre aiming to consolidate their place in the early pacesetters, and winless sides Auxerre and Angers meet in what already looks like a pivotal basement clash.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

After suffering a stuttering Ligue 1 start, Hugo Oliveira hopes a return to the home comforts of Stade de la Meinau on Saturday facilitates an improved Strasbourg performance against Lens.

The Blue and Whites' 4-0 hammering at Marseille leaves them bottom of the table after one round, while Lens exploited Auxerre's red card to romp to a 5-2 victory to begin their campaign positively.

We say: Strasbourg 1-2 Lens

Although Strasbourg will be desperate to offer an immediate response in front of their home supporters, their glaring defensive vulnerabilities and lengthy clean-sheet drought suggest a difficult afternoon awaits.

Toppmoller's confident side have more than enough final-third quality to claim all three points at Stade de la Meinau, and the visitors are tipped to edge proceedings on Saturday.

Click here to read our full match preview for Strasbourg vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Two teams in search of their first Ligue 1 points this season will square off on Saturday as Auxerre welcome Angers to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

In their opener, the Burgundy club were beaten handily 5-2 by Lens, while Angers lost as well, 2-0 at home to Lille.

We say: Auxerre 2-0 Angers

Auxerre have consistently bounced back from tough results more often than not this year and should be much more comfortable defending against a team that does not boast nearly as many attacking threats as Lens.

Click here to read our full match preview for Auxerre vs. Angers, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Two managers seeking their first-ever Ligue 1 triumphs will square off on Saturday in Brittany as Brest host Toulouse on matchday two of the campaign from Stade Francis-Le Ble.

In their opener, Stade Brestois came away with a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Le Mans, while Toulouse were beaten 2-0 by Lyon.

We say: Brest 2-1 Toulouse

These are two evenly matched teams, but we believe Brest's experience and continuity from last season will give them a slight edge, along with the environment at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Click here to read our full match preview for Brest vs Toulouse, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Lyon can win their first two Ligue 1 outings for a second successive campaign on Saturday when they battle Le Havre at Groupama Stadium.



In their season opener last weekend, Les Gones walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win at Toulouse, while Le Havre were blanked 1-0 by Monaco in Normandy.

We say: Lyon 1-0 Le Havre

Lyon are more than comfortable in close games, especially at home, where they collected eight clean-sheet triumphs in 2025-26.

Le Havre, on the other hand, have not shown the ability to be as lethal going forward, and that might cost them yet again this weekend.

Click here to read our full match preview for Lyon vs Le Havre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

FC Lorient will welcome newly promoted ESTAC Troyes to the Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat on Saturday for their first Ligue 1 fixture in front of the home supporters this season.

Last season was comfortable for Les Merlus, who finished 10th and moved clear of the relegation battle in their first campaign back in the top flight, while Les Champenois were champions of Ligue 2 last season and will want their return to the top flight to last beyond this campaign alone.

We say: Lorient 1-0 Troyes

This is a fixture between two teams who could both be looking over their shoulders towards the end of the season, and early-season form could help shape their trajectory.

Winning home matches is essential to achieving a season's objectives, and that should be a priority for Lorient here, even if we expect only a narrow victory.

Click here to read our full match preview for Lorient vs. Troyes, including team news and predicted lineups