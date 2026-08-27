Preview: Lorient vs Troyes - prediction, team news, lineups

FC Lorient will welcome newly promoted ESTAC Troyes to the Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat on Saturday for their first Ligue 1 fixture in front of the home supporters this season.

Last season was comfortable for Les Merlus, who finished 10th and moved clear of the relegation battle in their first campaign back in the top flight, while Les Champenois were champions of Ligue 2 last season and will want their return to the top flight to last beyond this campaign alone.

Match preview

Lorient began the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season with a goalless draw away at OGC Nice and the point extended a wait for an away win in Nice that stretches back to April 2014.

The trip to the Allianz Riviera on matchday one brought a reunion with former Lorient boss Olivier Pantaloni, who left his position at the end of last season to take over at Nice.

Pantaloni guided Les Merlus to a 10th-place finish last season, their first back in the top flight after winning the Ligue 2 title the year before.

New head coach Alexandre Dujeux, appointed on June 9, 2026, must now find a way to build on that mid-table finish in only Lorient's second season back among the elite.

Lorient's first home game last season produced a 4-0 win over Stade Rennais on August 24, 2025, a match in which Rennes had Mahdi Camara and Christopher Wooh both sent off inside the opening 11 minutes.

The home supporters could be forgiven for expecting a similarly comfortable afternoon against a Troyes side that has just arrived back in Ligue 1.

Lorient hold a strong recent record over Troyes, winning each of the last three meetings between the sides, two of those in Ligue 2, only one defeat has come in the last six meetings, a 2-0 loss in Ligue 2 in December 2021, either side of which sit two draws.

In all competitions, the two clubs have met 27 times, with Lorient winning 12, Troyes nine, and six ending level.

© Iconsport

Troyes are back in Ligue 1 after three seasons in Ligue 2, having won the second-tier title last term.

They opened the new campaign with a goalless draw at home to Liam Rosenior's Paris FC last weekend.

Relegated from Ligue 1 in 2022-23, Troyes were initially heading for a second successive relegation, into the Championnat National, before Girondins de Bordeaux's administrative demotion handed them a reprieve and a place in Ligue 2.

Stephane Dumont took charge of his first Ligue 1 match in the Troyes dugout last weekend, having led the club to the Ligue 2 title in his second full season at the helm.

Troyes endured one of the division's longest winless streaks during their last top-flight campaign, going 21 matches without a win in 2022-23, a run shared with fellow-relegated Angers as the joint-longest of that season.

They finished that campaign 19th of 20 teams and were relegated alongside Ajaccio, Angers and Auxerre.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lorient should have a near-fully fit squad to choose from for their second game of the season, with Mohamed Bamba the main fitness concern after picking up a knock.

Dujeux is without last season's top scorers, Pablo Pagis and Bamba Dieng, who each finished with 10 goals before completing summer moves to Paris FC and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Dumont must again do without Ismael Boura, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since March and was already absent for last weekend's draw with Paris FC.

Aside from Boura, Troyes should have a fully fit squad available for the trip to Brittany.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Sylla, Talbi, Adjei; Le Bris, Ebong, Cadiou, Kouassi; Bernardeau, Makengo, Kone

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Titi, Diaz, Monfray, Ouzenadji; Gomis, Diop; Picard, Diawara, Ifnaoui; Ripart

We say: Lorient 1-0 Troyes

This is a fixture between two teams who could both be looking over their shoulders towards the end of the season, and early-season form could help shape their trajectory.

Winning home matches is essential to achieving a season's objectives, and that should be a priority for Lorient here, even if we expect only a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.