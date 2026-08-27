Preview: Fiorentina vs Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Fiorentina and Frosinone will both try to claim their first Serie A points on Saturday evening, when the pair clash at Stadio Franchi.

After starting the new season with a cup win, both sides suffered league defeats last weekend.

Match preview

Having survived an unexpected fight for survival last season, Fiorentina are now aiming much higher, but a busy summer in the transfer market has not delivered instant results.

Instead, the Viola were simply swept aside by Roma on Serie A's opening matchday, losing 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

New coach Fabio Grosso had started with a 4-1 victory over Benevento in the Coppa Italia, but his team were thoroughly outplayed by one of Italy's top clubs.

Seven players - including Radu Dragusin, Franco Mastantuono and Arthur Atta - all made their league debut for Fiorentina, so it may take time for them to settle in.

The Tuscan club now have two home fixtures to prepare for - versus Frosinone and Torino - which should offer an opportunity to put some points on the board.

© Imago / Insidefoto

When these sides last met in Florence, the hosts thrashed Frosinone 5-1, and the Canarini were later relegated to Serie B.

After an underwhelming 2024-25 season, they bounced back at the second attempt last term, finishing one point behind second-tier champions Venezia.

Head coach Massimiliano Alvini led his side to a league-high 11 away wins - while recording just one defeat - so they should not fear a trip to the Franchi.

Frosinone recently joined Fiorentina in round two of the Coppa Italia - with victory over Juve Stabia setting up next week's trip to Sassuolo - but they were subsequently beaten in Serie A.

As top-flight football returned to Stadio Stirpe, the Canarini went down 1-0 to Juventus, though Gabriele Calvani's late header struck the crossbar and nearly snatched a draw.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W

L

Frosinone Serie A form:

L

Frosinone form (all competitions):

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Fiorentina will definitely be missing long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi, but it remains to be seen whether star striker Moise Kean makes another appearance in the famous Viola shirt.

His club's top scorer for both of the past two seasons, Kean seems intent on signing for Como and missed some training in midweek, having only played for half an hour against Roma.

So, Mateo Pellegrino should start up front, potentially with support from Mastantuono and Atta; subject to a bid by Nottingham Forest, right-back Dodo may join Kean on the sidelines.

Frosinone must also deal with intense transfer speculation, as Fares Ghedjemi - who was left out of their squad last weekend - weighs up a move to either Monaco or Besiktas.

In his absence, Italy winger Seydou Fini and Giorgi Kvernadze joined Antonio Raimondo in the final third.

Influential midfielder Giacomo Calo created three chances for teammates against Juve, after posting a league-high 25 goal involvements in Serie B last term.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Mario, Dragusin, Ranieri, Valdepenas; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Atta; Pellegrino

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Cichella, Calo; Fini, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Frosinone

Fiorentina were well beaten last week, and it could take some time to find their feet after so much change throughout the club.

Albeit at a lower level, Frosinone had a superb away record in 2025-26 - and they nearly nicked a point against Juve last week.

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