Preview: Augsburg vs Schalke 04 - prediction, team news, lineups

Schalke 04 will end their three-year Bundesliga exile on Sunday evening when they travel to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in their season opener.

While the Royal Blues return to Germany's top flight, Augsburg are preparing for their 16th consecutive Bundesliga campaign as one of just six clubs yet to suffer relegation from the competition.

Match preview

Augsburg were saved last season by the arrival of Manuel Baum, who took a relegation-threatened side and turned them into a solid mid-table outfit.

Baum initially returned to the club as an interim replacement for Sandro Wagner in December, but a swift upturn in results convinced the Augsburg hierarchy to hand him the job on a permanent basis.

The 46-year-old, who previously managed Augsburg between 2016 and 2019, has now been handed a two-year contract and has overseen a major overhaul of the squad.

As many as 16 players have departed, with Augsburg generating serious funds from the sales of Dimitris Giannoulis, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger.

Those departures have been offset by a number of new arrivals, with Rodrigo Ribeiro costing more than £4m and representing the club's biggest summer investment.

Augsburg have also made Michael Gregoritsch's return permanent after the striker spent last season on loan at the club, finishing as their leading scorer with six goals.

The summer rebuild has already produced an encouraging result, with Baum's side opening their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Energie Cottbus in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Augsburg will now look to carry that momentum into Sunday's Bundesliga opener, which will see them welcome Schalke for their first league meeting at the WWK Arena since 2023.

© Iconsport / Mario Hommes, DeFodi Images

Schalke are back in the Bundesliga after a three-year absence, returning to the elite as 2. Bundesliga champions following an outstanding campaign last term.

The seven-time German champions finished top of the second tier with 70 points and also boasted the best defensive record across Germany's top three divisions, underlining just how impressive their promotion season was.

The challenge now is to put their recent Bundesliga struggles behind them, having won just two of their last 45 away matches in the competition.

They will have the experience of Edin Dzeko to call upon, with the 40-year-old remaining at the club and set to become the fourth-oldest player in Bundesliga history.

The Bosnian striker scored six times in 11 appearances last season and made an immediate impact in the DFB-Pokal last weekend, scoring twice as Schalke swept aside Hallescher.

Austrian head coach Miron Muslic has also welcomed a host of new arrivals, including Satoshi Tanaka, Junior Dina Ebimbe, Maximilian Wober, Robin Gosens and goalkeeper Kevin Muller.

Augsburg form (all competitions):

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald, DeFodi Images

Augsburg are relatively injury-free ahead of the start of the new Bundesliga season.

Nevertheless, there are concerns about Steve Mounie, who is still working on his match fitness.

Tim Breithaupt is another doubt, given his ongoing toe problems. He may have to settle for a place on the sidelines.

Last season’s top goalscorer for Augsburg, Gregoritsch, is expected to lead the attack for Baum’s men.

When it comes to Schalke, there are a handful of names that will be forced to sit out Sunday’s season opener.

Adrian Gantenbein, for instance, is struggling with an ankle problem, while Emil Hojlund is still recovering from his heel surgery.

There are also question marks over Bryan Lasme, who remains on the sidelines with a calf problem.

Dzeko bagged an impressive double in the cup last weekend, but expect Moussa Sylla to lead the attack from the first whistle.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Brackelmann; Wolf, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Fellhauer; Gregoritsch

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ljubicic, Schallenberg, El-Faouzi, Becker; Karaman, Aouchiche; Sylla

We say: Augsburg 2-1 Schalke 04

Schalke are back in the elite, and they have been handed a tricky opening fixture away at Augsburg.

Only four clubs have picked up more points than Augsburg since Baum’s arrival, and we are expecting the hosts to pick up from where they left off.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.