Man United transfer news LIVE: Marcus Rashford to Arsenal, £4.3m Joshua Zirkzee talks, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Saturday, August 29!

Michael Carrick's side will attempt to avoid back-to-back Premier League losses in Sunday's clash with Ipswich Town, which they are likely to be an attacker light for.

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Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 29?

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks with Fiorentina over a loan move for forward Joshua Zirkzee, with the Italian club believed to have offered a fee of around £4.3m.

The Netherlands international has contributed just nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances since arriving from Bologna, and he remained an unused substitute even as United trailed to Hull City last weekend.

A buy clause is understood to be included in the proposed deal, with United's hierarchy believed to view any fee as a welcome boost to their finances following the £70m outlay on Carlos Baleba.

Should Zirkzee depart, United could move for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and scored 15 goals in 50 appearances last season.

The 23-year-old would offer a major physical presence at 6ft 5in, meaning he could provide competition for Benjamin Sesko given the uncertainty over Matheus Cunha's suitability as a central striker.

United's need for attacking reinforcements was underlined by a difficult display against Hull, a result that has increased scrutiny on Michael Carrick's forward options ahead of the visit of Ipswich Town.

In a surprising twist, Arsenal are believed to be considering an ambitious loan approach for United winger Marcus Rashford, though reports suggest the Red Devils may be reluctant to sanction his departure.

United's net spend for the summer currently stands at around -£58m, with further incomings likely to depend on funds raised through sales such as Zirkzee's exit.

United have also been credited with interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, although there has been no serious movement on that front.