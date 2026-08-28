Preview: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United face a newly-promoted side for the second successive weekend when they welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were beaten by Hull City on the opening day, suffering a first-ever top-flight defeat to the Tigers, while Gary O'Neil's side marked their return to the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sunderland courtesy of Jack Clarke's 90th-minute winner against his former employers.

Match preview

Michael Carrick returned to Manchester United in the New Year with the club sitting seventh in the table on 32 points from 21 matches, but quickly helped turn their fortunes around as United won 12 of their final 17 league games to secure a third-placed finish.

That represented their highest Premier League finish since 2022-23, following eighth and 15th-placed finishes in the two previous campaigns, with Carrick restoring some much-needed momentum at Old Trafford.

The summer saw the 20-time English champions bring in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow, while Carlos Baleba's arrival was confirmed in recent days, although those additions and a positive pre-season did little to prepare them for a shock defeat at the MKM Stadium.

Hull took the lead after 17 minutes when Semi Ajayi lashed home after Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens had tipped Oli McBurnie's initial effort onto the post, before club-record signing Nobel Mendy headed Regan Slater's pinpoint free-kick into the net on his debut.

The result marked the first time Manchester United had lost to a promoted side on the opening day of a Premier League season, ending a run of 13 attempts without defeat.

Carrick's side also struggled to turn their 21 attempts into clear-cut opportunities, underlining a frustrating afternoon for the visitors and an area they will be keen to address sooner rather than later.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Ipswich, meanwhile, marked their return to the top flight in style with a last-gasp victory over Sunderland, as Jack Clarke's 90th-minute goal secured all three points for the Championship runners-up against a strong Sunderland side who impressed in the Premier League last season.

Ipswich had suffered relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after finishing 19th with 22 points from 38 matches, winning just four times throughout the season.

The Tractor Boys entered the 2025-26 campaign still under Kieran McKenna, who immediately guided them back to the Premier League after a second-placed Championship finish with 84 points.

McKenna then made the surprise decision to take a break from management during the summer, leaving Ipswich to appoint former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Strasbourg boss O'Neil.

O'Neil arrived at Portman Road with plenty of work to do, and Ipswich made a significant investment during the summer in their bid to avoid another immediate relegation, spending more than £100m in the transfer window as seven new signings made their debuts on the opening day.

The new arrivals immediately repaid that faith as Ipswich beat Sunderland 2-1 to claim their first Premier League victory of the campaign, something they had waited until November to achieve during their previous top-flight spell.

Manchester United's European position last season allowed them to skip the second round of the League Cup, while Ipswich were forced into action during the week and overcame Leicester City 3-1 to progress in the competition, recording their first victory over the Foxes since 2013.

Manchester United Premier League form:

Ipswich Town Premier League form:

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Manchester United began the new season with a number of injury concerns, with several players expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

New signing Baleba arrived from Brighton during the week but will have to wait for his debut after picking up an ankle injury during Brighton's pre-season training camp in Austria.

Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte are also set to miss United's first home match of the season, with Carrick potentially having to wait until next season for the latter's return.

Although no further injuries were sustained against Hull, Carrick could still make changes, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo among those pushing for a starting place.

As for Ipswich Town, they made nine changes for their EFL Cup clash with Russell Martin's Leicester City, meaning further alterations are expected for their trip to Old Trafford.

Irish international Dara O'Shea was the only defender to retain his place in the back four and is likely to keep his spot, while Marcelino Nunez also started in midfield and scored twice, including an outstanding 45-yard strike.

Both are expected to feature for the third successive match.

Clarke came off the bench to score against Sunderland and could be rewarded with a starting berth on Saturday, with Abdul Fatawu potentially dropping to the bench.

Ipswich have fewer injury concerns, although Azor Matusiwa and Florentino Luis remain unavailable, with the latter still waiting to make his debut for the club.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire. Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo , A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes. Rashford; M. Cunha

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

Manchester United were far from their best on the opening day, but we expect Carrick's side to respond in front of their home supporters against an Ipswich team they have not lost to at Old Trafford in their last eight meetings.

The visitors should provide another stern test after their impressive opening-day victory, but United's greater quality and home advantage should ultimately see them edge a narrow contest.

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