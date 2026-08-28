Man United lineup vs. Ipswich: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick could make changes to his side after the Red Devils suffered a shock opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Hull City.

The Red Devils have since confirmed the arrival of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in a £65 million deal, but the Cameroonian picked up an ankle injury during the Seagulls' pre-season camp in Austria and will have to wait to make his debut.

Baleba became Manchester United's fourth first-team arrival of the summer, following Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, who signed from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively and made their debuts last weekend, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United and was an unused substitute.

With United already tasting defeat in their opening league fixture, Carrick could freshen up his side for Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, with Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford among those pushing to come into the starting XI.

However, Carrick will still be without Tom Heaton (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (knock) and Manuel Ugarte, who could miss the entire campaign with a cruciate ligament injury.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire. Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo, A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes. Rashford; M. Cunha

> Click here to see how Ipswich Town could line up against Manchester United