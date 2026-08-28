Ipswich lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League in style last weekend after a 90th-minute winning goal against Sunderland handed them three points on the opening day.

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke was the scorer of the late winner after coming off the bench at Portman Road, and the attacker is now expected to be rewarded with a place in the starting XI for their trip to Manchester United.

The Tractor Boys have been among the biggest spenders in the Premier League so far, with more than £100 million invested in new summer signings, while manager Gary O'Neil handed seven players their debuts against Sunderland, with a similar lineup expected at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Suffolk-based side have since been in League Cup action, making nine changes for their second-round clash with Leicester City, with Dara O'Shea and Marcelino Nunez the two players to retain their places; Nunez scored twice during the week and is likely to feature again.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Strasbourg boss will, however, be without Azor Matusiwa (muscle) and Florentino Luis, who have not played since last season, with the latter still waiting to make his Ipswich Town debut.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

> Click here to see how Manchester United could line up against Ipswich Town