Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Pape Sarr agreement, Richarlison exit wish, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Sunday, August 30!

Roberto De Zerbi's men are conducting their latest loss post-mortem following Saturday's 2-0 reverse to Newcastle United, after which the manager made a triple transfer revelation.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 30?

Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr is understood to have reached an agreement on personal terms with Juventus, though reports suggest the move still depends on Spurs and the Italian club settling on the structure of a deal.

Juventus are believed to be pushing for a loan with an option to buy, while Tottenham are said to be holding out for a structure that guarantees an obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

Sarr is one of three players, alongside Richarlison and Kevin Danso, who De Zerbi confirmed have made their desire to leave clear following the weekend's loss.

Spurs have already rejected an opening loan offer from Sunderland for centre-back Danso, according to reports, despite the Austrian scoring his first goal for the club in a midweek EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic.

Danso started just 17 Premier League matches last season and now faces further competition following the arrivals of Marco Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are believed to have decided to keep hold of winger Wilson Odobert beyond the transfer deadline, despite interest from newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Odobert has not featured since rupturing a knee ligament in February and is understood to still be two to three months away from full match fitness, making an exit impractical for any interested club.

Tottenham have also been credited with interest in Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo, though Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all understood to be tracking the same £60m-rated forward.