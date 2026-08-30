Liverpool transfer news LIVE: £85m Cody Gakpo exit, Ismaila Sarr talks, latest updates today

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The Reds are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, which will seemingly be the final appearance for one Andoni Iraola attacker.

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Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 30?

Liverpool are understood to be intensifying their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr after Cody Gakpo made the decision to push for a move to Manchester City.

Gakpo is believed to have given his approval for a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the transfer reportedly costing City £85m once full details are finalised.

Liverpool's interest in Sarr stems from his standout displays for Palace over the past two seasons, having scored 21 goals across all competitions during a career-best 2025-26 campaign.

Reports suggest Liverpool have already seen two bids rejected by Palace, though the Reds are believed to be preparing a third offer worth up to £75m to test the south London club's resolve.

Palace boss Pierre Sage has denied suggestions that Sarr has been refusing to play, insisting instead that the forward is simply managing a groin issue.

Liverpool's business elsewhere appears to be progressing more smoothly, with Bradley Barcola's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain understood to be in its final stages after Sunday's move for Gakpo effectively cleared space in the squad.

The France international is believed to have travelled to Manchester on a private jet before continuing on to complete a medical, with formalities expected to be finalised imminently.

Liverpool have also been credited with interest in Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both understood to be monitoring the same £60m-rated forward.

Iraola remains keen to add further pace and creativity to his attack following the collapse of an earlier move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh.