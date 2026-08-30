Preview: Stoke City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

Stoke City will be looking to pick up their first league win when they welcome Norwich City to the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit bottom of the Championship table, while the visitors are 16th.

Match preview

Stoke head into Tuesday’s clash having lost all three of their opening Championship matches.

The Potters finished 17th in the league last season, just eight points above the relegation zone, and they have invested heavily in the summer transfer window in the hopes of launching a promotion push.

The likes of Milan Smit, Djibril Soumare, Josh Griffiths, Ethan Galbraith, Svante Ingelsson, Luke Graham, George Morrison, Jack Newall, George Hirst and Ben Johnson have all joined the club, but the team has failed to gel so far.

Stoke started the new season with a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City and a 3-1 loss to Southampton, before getting thumped 4-1 by Wolves on Saturday.

Sam Gallagher gave Stoke an early lead with a stunning strike, but a brace from Rodrigo Gomes and goals from Raul Jimenez and Jordan James earned Wolves a comfortable victory,

Stoke boss Mark Robins felt his side “started really well”, but “contrived to shoot ourselves in the foot” and bemoaned the fact that they have been the “authors of our own downfall for the second week running”.

It is also worth noting that Stoke have only beaten Norwich once in their last 11 meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich, meanwhile, will be riding high after they picked up their first league victory of the season on Saturday.

The Canaries beat Burnley 4-1 at Carrow Road, with Mo Toure and Andre Brooks both bagging a brace.

It was a very welcome result for Norwich, who lost 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion and 3-0 to Millwall in their previous two league games, and head coach Philippe Clement felt it was a “step forward” for his side.

Clement was delighted with the way his side started “on the front foot” and hailed Brooks as a player with “a lot of potential”.

Stoke City Championship form:

Stoke City form (all competitions):

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Stoke are expected to be without Aaron Cresswell, Junior Tchamadeu, Ben Gibson, Svante Ingelsson, Lamine Cisse and Ato Ampah due to injury.

New signing Hirst is set to continue up front as he searches for his first goal for the Potters, while Gallagher and Sorba Thomas should start out wide.

Norwich are unlikely to make any changes after their big win over Burnley, with goalscorers Toure and Brooks continuing in attack with support from Oscar Schwartau and Anthony Musaba.

Club captain Kenny McLean is expected to be join in midfield by vice-captain Pelle Mattsson.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Johnson, Wilmot, Lawal, Bocat; Soumare, Galbraith; Gallagher, Bae, Thomas; Hirst

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Mattsson; Brooks, Schwartau, Musaba; Toure

We say: Stoke City 0-2 Norwich City

Norwich have some real momentum after their impressive win on Saturday, while Stoke are really struggling and we are expecting the Canaries to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.