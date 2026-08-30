Preview: Swansea City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Swansea City will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new Championship campaign when they welcome Watford to the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit third in the league table, while the visitors are ninth.

Match preview

Swansea head into Tuesday’s clash having picked up two wins and one draw in their opening three Championship matches.

The Swans finished 11th in the league last season, just nine points off the playoffs, and they have had a very busy summer in the transfer window,

The likes of Stephen Welsh, Moussa Yeo, Elijah Just, Joseph Opoku, Ross Stewart, Stephen Eustaquio, Tiago Parente and Jenson Seelt have all joined the club, while Ethan Galbraith, Ricardo Santos and Liam Cullen have departed.

Swansea started the new season with a 2-1 win over Stoke City and a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, before thumping Derby County 3-0 on Saturday.

Joseph Opoku, Eom Ji-sung and Ronald were all on target for the Welsh club and head coach Vitor Matos was “really pleased” with his side’s performance.

It is also worth noting that Swansea have only been beaten once by Watford in their last five meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Watford have also made an unbeaten start to the new season, picking up a 2-1 win over Southampton in their opening game before drawing 1-1 with Wrexham and West Ham United.

The Hornets took an early lead against the Hammers on Saturday through Amin Nabizada, but West Ham equalised through a Mattie Pollock own goal after an error from Kevin Keben.

Head coach Alessio Dionisi was happy with his side’s performance, but admitted the game proved “very, very difficult”.

Despite their solid start to the campaign, Watford are yet to replace several key players who have departed this summer.

Attacker Nestory Irankunda, who impressed with Australia at the recent World Cup, has joined Sporting Lisbon and former captain Imran Louza has signed for Panathinaikos.

Swansea City Championship form:

Swansea City form (all competitions):

Watford Championship form:

Watford form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Swansea could be forced to make at least one change after Opoku picked up a knock against Derby, with Yeo in line to replace him out wide.

Jay Fulton is set to continue in midfield alongside Melker Widell and Marko Stamenic, while the involvement of club captain Ben Cabango is in doubt after he missed the Derby game with a heel problem.

Watford, meanwhile, are unlikely to make any changes and will continue with Luca Kjerrumgaard up front.

Nabizada, who found the back of the net on Saturday, will once again start out wide alongside Othmane Maamma.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Lissah, Wesh, Tymon; Widell, Fulton, Stamenic; Yeo, Idah, Eom

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Bove, Kyprianou; Maamma, Bravo, Nabizada; Kjerrumgaard

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Watford

Watford have impressed so far this season, but Swansea have also made a strong start and their impressive recent record against the Hornets is why we are backing them to pick up the win

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.