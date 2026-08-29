Transfer news and rumours today: Nottingham Forest want £40m Everton midfielder, Euro club eye move for Leeds attacker

The transfer window is quickly approaching its final stages, and English clubs are working tirelessly to complete their business before Tuesday's deadline.

With several big-money moves and important deals beginning to take shape, Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer stories, rumours and developments.

Nottingham Forest eye move for Everton midfielder?

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Forest are one of the clubs who are expected to be super busy in the final 72 hours of the transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the Tricky Trees are also working on a deal to sign Harrison Armstrong from Everton.

The 19-year-old made 22 first-team appearances last season, and was named in Everton’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League match at Bournemouth.

Forest are looking to bolster their midfielder following Elliot Anderson's departure, and are working for £40m deal plus add-ons to sign Armstrong before the window closes.

Meanwhile, Omari Hutchinson is reportedly edging towards joining AC Milan on loan, with the Italian giants working to book his medical.

Forest agree deal for Crystal Palace defender?

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Sticking with Oliver Glasner's side, who earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Forest have reached an agreement to sign wing-back Daniel Munoz.

According to The Athletic, Munoz has been granted permission by Crystal Palace to undergo a medical ahead of completing the transfer.

An agreement has been reached for £22m, with Munoz set to sign a three-year contract with the option of a further 12-month extension.

Munoz joined Palace from Genk for €8.1m (£6.9m) and has made 109 appearances for the club, with two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have already secured a replacement, having signed Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a £21m deal.

Fiorentina want Leeds United attacker?

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Serie A club Fiorentina are working on a deal to sign Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto before the end of the summer transfer window.

Gnonto joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 and has made 147 appearances across all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

The Italy international started just four Premier League games last season and could be on the move this summer.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Fiorentina are in negotiations with Leeds over a potential transfer.

The Viola are looking to strengthen their options in the wide areas, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds will entertain an offer at this stage of the window.

Italians clubs want Newcastle striker

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Several Italian clubs are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United attacker Nick Woltemade this summer.

Woltemade joined the Magpies last summer for a club-record fee of £69m but struggled to make a significant impact, contributing 11 goals in 51 appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, there is a possibility that Woltemade could leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

The 24-year-old was often deployed in midfield by Eddie Howe and was an unused substitute under compatriot Matthias Jaissle in the opening game against Liverpool.

Napoli are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Woltemade, but Newcastle are keen to keep the striker at St James' Park for the 2026-27 campaign.