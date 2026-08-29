Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Victor Munoz saves Andoni Iraola from defeat

Victor Munoz rescued a point for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.

Both teams created chances in the opening stages, but it was Dan Ndoye that managed to give Forest a lead after a long ball over the top of Liverpool's backline caused havoc.

Florian Wirtz thought he responded just after the half-hour mark, but Jeremie Frimpong had set the German up from an offside position.

Andoni Iraola was going to make changes after 60 minutes, but Cody Gakpo spun his defender on the edge of the box before crossing to Alexander Isak to tap home, keeping the substitutes on the bench.

A quick throw caught Jeremy Jacquet out, and that forced Alisson Becker to concede a penalty, with Morgan Gibbs-White converting 20 minutes from time.

Munoz levelled with a powerful strike eight minutes from the full-time whistle, but the Reds were unable to find a winner.

The draw leaves Liverpool in 10th in the Premier League with two points from two games, while Forest are 12th with one point.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

If Liverpool needed another reminder that Iraola's squad is not ready for the campaign, then they were given it on Saturday.

The head coach dropped Ryan Gravenberch, who disappointed against Newcastle United in gameweek one, but Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai failed to impress in midfield.

Perhaps equalling as concerning were the displays of full-backs Frimpong and Kerkez, especially the former, who has rarely performed as required.

Forest should be pleased with their display, and they would have been worthy winners considering they posed a consistent threat during counter-attacks.

However, owner Evangelos Marinakis is known to not be particularly patient with managers, and with Glasner having failed to win his first three games, it would be understandable if the head coach was feeling nervous.

LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Dan Ndoye goal vs. Liverpool (24th min, Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest)

Ndoye gives Forest the lead at Anfield! ??



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ag0oZ7UjTm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels plays a long ball over the top of Liverpool's backline, and Morgan Gibbs-White holds possession up before laying a pass off to Ndoye, who arrives into the left side of the box.

He slots past Alisson Becker into the bottom right!

33rd min: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) goal ruled out

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Wirtz combines with Frimpong on the right side of the box before striking low into the left corner, but replays show Frimpong was in an offside position.

VAR rules it out!

Alexander Isak goal vs. Nottingham Forest (60th min, Liverpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest)

Isak equalises for Liverpool at the Kop end! ??



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qKFxq2AqaB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

Gakpo spins his defender on the right of the box, and he fires a low cross to Isak, who then taps home from close range.

He needed that!

Morgan Gibbs-White goal vs. Liverpool (70th min, Liverpool 1-2 Nottingham Forest)

Gibbs-White converts from the spot to restore Forest’s lead! ??



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jeoPiXPArw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

Jacquet and Frimpong are caught out by a quick throw, and Alisson brings down Neco Williams in the box, before Morgan Gibbs-White strikes into the left of the net from the resulting penalty.

What were Liverpool's defence thinking?

Victor Munoz goal vs. Nottingham Forest (82nd min, Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest)

Munoz, take a bow! ??



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GD8IAdy2rJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

Wirtz drops deep and threads a ball through to Munoz, who unleashes a powerful strike into the top left.

Can Liverpool find a winner?

MAN OF THE MATCH - XAVER SCHLAGER

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Xaver Schlager was the best midfielder on the pitch, with the Forest star regularly winning his battles against Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

The 28-year-old ended the match with the most defensive contributions of any player (15), and he won eight of his 11 duels.

LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 70%-30% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Liverpool 13-12 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-3 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Liverpool 3-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Liverpool 13-10 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS

Víctor Muñoz (23y 47d) is the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start for Liverpool since Victor Moses v Swansea in September 2013 (22y 278). #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) August 29, 2026

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored or assisted 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League games:

⚽ vs. Brighton

⚽ vs. Man City

❌ vs. Fulham

⚽ vs. Tottenham

❌ vs. Aston Villa

⚽⚽⚽vs. Burnley

⚽?️ vs. Sunderland

?️ vs. Chelsea

⚽ vs. Man Utd

⚽ vs. Bournemouth

❌ vs. Leeds

?️ vs.… pic.twitter.com/3TUoplVtKc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 29, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool are next in action on Friday in the Premier League against Ipswich Town, before beginning their Champions League campaign on September 8 against Porto.

Forest will host Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday in the league, before then travelling to face Aston Villa on September 12.