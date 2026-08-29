Arsenal transfer rumours: Gunners emerge as 'serious option' for £60m-rated Newcastle target

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United placed Fernandez-Pardo at the top of their transfer shortlist at the start of the window.

The Magpies are now ready to make a late effort to sign the Belgium international before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

However, they are facing competition from several Premier League clubs, including reigning champions Arsenal.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Arsenal identify Fernandez-Pardo as Alvarez alternative

As per Caught Offside, the Gunners are emerging as a 'serious option' in the race to secure Fernandez-Pardo's services.

Arsenal have opened talks with the player's representatives as they weigh up a move in the closing stages of the summer market.

The Gunners are believed to be prioritising Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in their search for attacking reinforcements.

However, they could step up their interest in Fernandez-Pardo if they are unable to pull off a move for the Argentine striker.

The 6ft 2in forward would add versatility to Mikel Arteta's attacking options due to his ability to play through the middle or off the left flank.

The report does state that Lille's asking price could prove to be an issue, with the French side set to demand £60m for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Arsenal, Newcastle face further competition

Arsenal and Newcastle will also have to be wary of rival interest from at least two other Premier League clubs.

The Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as a potential option for the Lille attacker.

Liverpool are also in the mix for Fernandez-Pardo's signature as they look to add to Andoni Iraola's wide options before the transfer window slams shut.