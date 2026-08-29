Team News: Sunderland vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Sunderland will welcome Fulham to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, for their first home game of the Premier League season.
Regis Le Bris's Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town during their opener, while Alvaro Arbeloa's Cottagers were downed 3-2 by Chelsea on matchday one.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
SUNDERLAND vs. FULHAM
SUNDERLAND
Out: Simon Adingra (ankle), Dayann Methalie (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Meunier, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey
FULHAM
Out: Tom Cairney (knee)
Doubtful: Luc De Fougerolles (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Bobb, King, Palacios; Garcia