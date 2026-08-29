Sunderland handed Igor Paixao transfer boost - but Marseille admit major problem

Sunderland have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Igor Paixao, but Marseille have admitted that financial restrictions could make it extremely difficult to replace the Brazilian if he leaves.

The Premier League side are interested in signing Paixao before the transfer deadline, with Marseille reportedly valuing the winger at around €35m (£30m).

Paixao has quickly become an important player in France after joining Marseille last summer, and Bruno Genesio is reluctant to lose one of his most dangerous attacking options so late in the window.

However, the Ligue 1 club’s financial situation means a significant offer cannot simply be dismissed.

Marseille admit major problem in potential Paixao sale

Speaking at the Europa League draw on Friday, Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi explained that selling Paixao would not automatically allow the club to bring in a replacement.

“Even if we sell a player, we will not be allowed to register a signing,” Lorenzi said. “In practice, several departures would be required before we could make a signing.”

That issue is central to Marseille’s dilemma.

The club have been working to reduce costs because of financial regulations, while missing out on Champions League qualification and the wider problems surrounding Ligue 1 broadcasting revenue have also affected their finances.

?️ Grégory Lorenzi : "Paixao est un joueur qu'on a envie de conserver, forcément. La situation n'est pas simple à gérer. Il y a des contraintes liées à l'aspect financier, on n'aura peut-être pas la possibilité. On cherche des solutions." pic.twitter.com/jhQBgGaane — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 28, 2026

Lorenzi admitted that losing Paixao under those circumstances would be particularly difficult.

“I don’t know if people understand the situation,” he added. “Letting Igor go is difficult because we may not have the possibility to replace him. It is not a very simple equation to solve.

“I think we need to be clear with everyone. The situation is not easy, but we will fight.”

© Imago / PsnewZ

Sunderland still face late hurdle in Paixao deal

Marseille have already allowed several high-profile players to leave as part of their efforts to reduce the wage bill, but they are believed to need further departures before gaining greater flexibility in the market.

That does not mean Paixao’s sale is inevitable. Indeed, Sunderland have already been warned that Marseille are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Sunderland would still need to meet Marseille’s valuation, while Genesio has made it clear through his selection and public comments that the 26-year-old remains a major part of his plans.

Paixao has started the season strongly and was one of Marseille’s standout performers in their 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg, having also impressed throughout pre-season. His form has also attracted interest from Arsenal, further complicating Sunderland’s pursuit.

His form only strengthens Marseille’s reluctance to sell.

For Sunderland, the situation therefore presents both an opportunity and a complication: Marseille may be willing to consider a major offer, but their inability to easily replace Paixao could prove the biggest obstacle to completing a late transfer.