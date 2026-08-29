Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'reject' Kevin Danso offer from Premier League rival

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected a loan offer from Sunderland for defender Kevin Danso ahead of the summer window deadline.

The centre-back made a 25-minute cameo on Wednesday night, when Roberto De Zerbi's side comfortably booked their spot in the third round of the EFL Cup, beating Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Spurs completed a 5-1 demolition of the Addicks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where transfer-linked Danso found the net in the second half, scoring his first-ever goal for the North Londoners.

De Zerbi's troops have made improvements all over the pitch during the current summer transfer window following back-to-back 17th-placed Premier League finishes masterminded by Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank.

Tottenham recently announced the signing of Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, with the striker set to provide competition and support for Dominic Solanke and Richarlison at the top end of the pitch.

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Tottenham reject Sunderland's Danso offer?

According to BBC Sport, one of Tottenham's Premier League rivals have taken a fancy to the talents of Danso, who is not guaranteed regular game time in North London during the current top-flight campaign.

The report states that Europa League-competing Sunderland are keen on wrapping up a deal for the Austrian defender, with the Black Cats pushing to improve their backline options for Regis Le Bris.

So much so, it is believed that the North-East giants have submitted an initial offer for Danso, who they want to bring to the Stadium of Light on a temporary agreement until the end of the 2026-27 season.

It is understood that Spurs have rejected Sunderland's first offer for the centre-back, and it remains to be seen whether Le Bris's men attempt to try their luck again before the Tuesday's (September 1) deadline.

Danso is unlikely to start for Spurs on Saturday afternoon, when De Zerbi's men will be looking for their first Premier League victory of the season as Newcastle United visit North London.

© Imago

Danso's defensive dilemma

Starting 17 Premier League matches for Tottenham during the 2025-26 season, Danso was hardly a guaranteed starter in North London, with multiple head coaches viewing the Austrian as a backup option.

That theme appears set to continue under the reign of Italian De Zerbi this term, especially following the summer arrivals of Marco Senesi and Van Paul van Hecke from Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

As a result, Danso may need to switch away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in order to receive an ample amount of top-flight game time, making Sunderland a plausible destination for the player.