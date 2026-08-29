Man City transfer news: Citizens 'decide' Jack Grealish strategy amid Sunderland, Everton interest

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offload Jack Grealish before the transfer deadline amid interest from Everton and Sunderland.

Man City are said to be edging towards agreeing an exit from the Etihad Stadium for the former England international, who missed out on the 2026 World Cup after slipping down the pecking with the Three Lions.

Grealish is now facing a pivotal decision this summer as he enters the twilight of his career, back on the blue side of Manchester for the moment following a season-long loan on Merseyside at Everton.

The attacker's campaign with the Toffees was impacted by fitness issues but he still managed to make 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing six assists for teammates.

Despite being thrown out of the plans by former head coach Pep Guardiola last season, Grealish has featured for Enzo Maresca so far this term, making an eight-minute cameo during his team's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

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Man City 'devise' Grealish strategy amid Everton, Sunderland links

According to Football Insider, Manchester City will not stand in the way of a potential Grealish exit before the shutting of the summer transfer window on Tuesday night (September 1), with the forward attracting interest.

The report claims that Europa League-competing Sunderland have made a surprise late move for the 30-year-old, who is also wanted by former loan club Everton after a promising 2025-26 term at the Hill Dickinson.

It is understood that Grealish is currently considering his options, with the ex-Three Lions sweetheart reaching a critical crossroads as he enters his final years at the top level of English football.

It is believed that Everton could hold an advantage in the race for the former Aston Villa hero, with Man City taking a fancy to Toffees star winger Ilian Ndiaye, who could be on the move in the near future.

Everton would supposedly accept a deal for Ndiaye worth £60m plus Grealish, putting the Merseyside club in a unique situation as they attempt to beat Sunderland to the signature of the Englishman.

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Big fish, small pond suits Grealish

Grealish made a name for himself at boyhood club Aston Villa, winning promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith in 2019 and helping the Second City club establish themselves in the top flight once again.

Often battling relegation at Villa Park, the 30-year-old was a diamond in the rough and was given a free role in attack, tasked with harming opposition defences by whatever methods he deemed appropriate.

A big fish in a small pond, Grealish's relationship with Villa was mutually beneficial, however, an August 2021 move to Manchester City meant that the maverick was now under the control of Guardiola.