Sunday's Bundesliga predictions, including Freiburg vs Werder Bremen and Augsburg vs. Schalke 04

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Schalke 04's return to German top flight action against Augsburg, and an enticing showdown between Freiburg and Werder Bremen.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Freiburg's battle for a European spot in the Bundesliga will begin at Europa Park Stadion on Sunday, when they welcome Werder Bremen to the arena.

The hosts were entered into the Conference League qualifiers after finishing seventh in 2025-26, whereas Bremen narrowly avoided the relegation spots with their 15th-placed finish.

We say: Freiburg 3-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg have already played three competitive games this season, and their squad should be ready for the coming season.

Werder Bremen may still be building match sharpness, and given the hosts have been in fine goalscoring form, a win for Freiburg is a sensible prediction.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs Werder Bremen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / kolbert-press

Schalke 04 will end their three-year Bundesliga exile on Sunday evening when they travel to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in their season opener.

While the Royal Blues return to Germany's top flight, Augsburg are preparing for their 16th consecutive Bundesliga campaign as one of just six clubs yet to suffer relegation from the competition.

We say: Augsburg 2-1 Schalke 04

Schalke are back in the elite, and they have been handed a tricky opening fixture away at Augsburg.

Only four clubs have picked up more points than Augsburg since Baum’s arrival, and we are expecting the hosts to pick up from where they left off.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs Schalke 04, including team news and possible lineups