Sunday's Serie A predictions including Napoli vs. Como, Cagliari vs. Inter Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include Como's trip to Naples to face Napoli and defending champions Inter Milan's trip to Cagliari.

Napoli vs. Como (Sunday, 5.30pm)

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Two teams bound for the Champions League will clash at Stadio Maradona, as Napoli host Como on Sunday evening.

The standout fixture of Serie A's second matchday brings together last term's runners-up and Italy's fastest-rising club.

We say: Napoli 1-0 Como

After two goalless draws last term, another close-fought contest should be expected - particularly as Napoli's new boss prefers defensive rigour.

So, one goal could decide it, with the hosts' vast experience and proven assurance on home soil just making the difference.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

After claiming maximum points on Serie A’s opening matchday, Lazio will welcome Genoa to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Now seeking a seventh straight win against the Grifone, the hosts recovered from a cup calamity to beat Bologna, easing the pressure on their new coach.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Genoa, including team news and predicted lineups

Cagliari vs. Inter Milan (Sunday, 7.45pm)

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After both sides won their opening Serie A fixture, Inter Milan and Cagliari will meet in Sardinia on Sunday evening.

While Inter started their title defence by sweeping aside Monza, the Rossoblu picked up three points in Parma.

We say: Cagliari 1-3 Inter Milan

Inter's record in this fixture suggests a stroll in the park, but Cagliari have made some smart signings and could pose problems for the Scudetto holders.

Even so, the champions' sheer strength in depth will eventually prove enough to gather another three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups