Nottingham Forest transfer news: Daniel Munoz contract length revealed as £22m Crystal Palace deal 'agreed'

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have reportedly struck an agreement on a £22m deal for right-back Daniel Munoz.

New Tricky Trees boss Oliver Glasner had been especially keen on a reunion with the Colombia international, who thrived under the Austrian's wing at Selhurst Park.

On Friday, it was reported that Forest had stepped up their efforts to sign Munoz, who was an unused substitute during the Eagles' 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Munoz was previously hooked after just 55 minutes of Palace's opening-day defeat to Everton, and head coach Pierre Sage preferred new signing Anan Khalaili to the South American on Friday.

The new Palace manager was also quizzed on Munoz's absence from the starting lineup after Friday's defeat in his press conference, to which he replied "It's a sports decision".

Nottingham Forest 'agree' £22m Daniel Munoz deal

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Now, BBC Sport are reporting that Forest and Palace have shaken hands on the right-back's transfer, and the Eagles will pocket £22m at a minimum.

Munoz has been given the green light to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest, and The Athletic reports that he will sign a three-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension until 2030.

Munoz will follow Xaver Schlager, Ousmane Diomande, Liam Delap, Steven Benda and Gustavo Sa to Nottingham Forest as their sixth signing of the summer, and he leaves Selhurst Park following a successful two-and-a-half-year spell.

Crystal Palace will make a sizeable profit on the Colombia international, whom they signed from Genk for just £6.9m in January 2024, since when Munoz has made 109 appearances for the Eagles in all tournaments.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals and set up 16 more for the capital club, while winning three pieces of silverware in the Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Munoz's strong domestic form carried over to the World Cup, in which he scored in both of Colombia's opening two games against Uzbekistan and DR Congo as the South Americans reached the last 16.

Will Daniel Munoz signing impact Neco Williams future?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Munoz is about to join Nottingham Forest at a time when Neco Williams's future is being called into question amid supposed interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welshman was quizzed on his future by TNT Sports after Forest's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, saying: "Of course, it's nice to see that there's interest and teams showing interest, but at the end of the day I'm a Nottingham Forest player and I'm fully focused on what I have to do here and just showing full commitment every day and giving my best to help the team."

However, Munoz's signing could open the door to Williams's exit, as if the Colombian takes up the right wing-back role as expected, the versatile Ola Aina would be more than capable of shifting over to the left-hand side, where Luca Netz is also present.

Nicolo Savona is also expected to return from a knee injury in a few weeks' time, but Glasner would be taking a temporary risk by sanctioning Williams's exit before the former is back in action.