Preview: Amed SK vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Amed SK host Trabzonspor at Diyarbakir Stadyumu on Monday in round three of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with both sides looking to respond after disappointing results in their most recent matches.

Besnik Hasi's side began their first-ever Super Lig campaign with victory over Erzurumspor before losing at Kocaelispor, while the visitors remain unbeaten domestically after drawing with Kasimpasa and beating Basaksehir, but arrive in Diyarbakir following a heavy European defeat to Ferencvaros.

Match preview

Amedspor made an emphatic start to life in the Super Lig, beating Erzurumspor 3-0 at home on the opening weekend.

The newly promoted side showed enough attacking quality to suggest that they will not simply sit back and defend throughout their debut top-flight campaign, with Hasi using a 3-4-2-1 structure that had the attacking trio of Dia Saba, Gift Orban and Mbaye Diagne operating in close proximity.

However, Amedspor reverted to a 4-4-1-1 one week later, with Orban leading the line and Samuel Ballet playing just behind him, but they were brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat away to Kocaelispor.

The opening goal arrived after 16 minutes when Berkan Kutlu won possession high up the pitch before firing into the corner from outside the penalty area, and while the Diyarbakir side then struggled to turn their possession into clear chances, Matej Maglica's 87th-minute goal eventually settled the contest.

Amedspor can nevertheless draw confidence from their opening-day performance at home, where the Diyarbakir crowd played an important role in the victory over Erzurumspor, and Hasi will expect his players to show considerably more attacking aggression in front of their own supporters against tough opposition.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, and they are both heading into the clash desperate for a bounce-back result, creating the potential for a tense affair.

© Imago / xSeskimphotox Trabzon-GSaray_14525 (154)

Trabzonspor arrive with four points from their opening two league matches after drawing 1-1 at Kasimpasa and beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1.

The victory over Basaksehir was particularly significant because Mohamed Salah made his first Super Lig start and immediately demonstrated why the Black Sea side made him one of the biggest signings in the club's history.

Salah scored in the eighth minute after capitalising on a defensive error before restoring Trabzonspor's lead three minutes into the second half to hand the club their first league win of the campaign, but the main concern is what happened away from domestic competition.

Trabzonspor were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday after suffering a 4-0 defeat away to Ferencvaros, losing the playoff tie 5-0 on aggregate, in a match that quickly unravelled after Ruslan Malinovskyi was sent off in the 13th minute, with Sidny Lopes Cabral also receiving his marching orders three minutes before the hour mark.

The European exit is particularly damaging because the Black Sea side had invested heavily in strengthening their squad, and a lack of discipline resulted in three red cards across both legs, leaving all focus on recovering domestically.

Fatih Tekke's position also became a talking point after the defeat, with the manager offering his resignation following the heavy loss, but the club rejected his resignation, meaning Tekke remains in charge for the trip to Diyarbakir.

That situation could either galvanise Trabzonspor or create further uncertainty, but the positive is that the squad has already demonstrated strong domestic attacking potential.

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Amed SK form (all competitions):

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Amedspor have no major injury or suspension concerns ahead of the contest, giving Hasi the opportunity to select his preferred side.

Alban Lafont should continue in goal, with Mehmet Yesil, Lumbardh Dellova and David Bates providing the defensive core, while Rayan Raveloson and Cem Ustundag are expected to operate in midfield.

Orban is expected to lead the attack, and it remains to be seen whether Hasi will revert to a back-three system or stick with the four-man defence.

Trabzonspor have a considerably more difficult availability picture, with Okay Yokuslu, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and Arseniy Batagov all unavailable through injury, while Ernest Muci has also been listed as a doubt following the European campaign.

The biggest question is how much rotation Tekke makes after Thursday's defeat, although Andre Onana should continue in goal, while Stefan Savic and Chibuike Nwaiwu are options in central defence.

Malinovskyi and Lopes Cabral will be available despite their red cards in the Europa League, while Tekke could also hand starts to Ozan Tufan and Benjamin Bouchouari.

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Ballet, Yesil, Dellova, Bates; Raveloson, Ustundag; Krasniqi, Saba, Sor; Orban

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Savic, Nwaiwu, Cabral; Bouchouari, Malinovskyi; Saviolo, Tufan, Salah; Onuachu

We say: Amed SK 1-2 Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor's European disappointment and the short turnaround make this a far more difficult assignment than the league table might suggest, but the visitors still possess considerably more attacking quality than Amedspor.

We expect the hosts to make this competitive and potentially score, but Trabzonspor should have enough quality to recover from the European setback and claim three points in Diyarbakir.

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