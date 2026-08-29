Preview: Besiktas vs Çorum Belediyespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas host newly promoted Corum Belediyespor at Tupras Stadyumu on Monday in round three of the Turkish Super Lig season, with the Black Eagles looking to respond after suffering their first league defeat of the campaign.

Vincenzo Italiano's side began with victory over Eyupspor before losing at Alanyaspor, while the visitors have collected one point from their opening two matches after drawing with Galatasaray and losing to Kasimpasa.

Match preview

Besiktas made an encouraging start to the new campaign, beating Eyupspor 1-0 at home before their unbeaten run came to an end against Alanyaspor last weekend.

The opening-day victory was built around a dominant second-half display, with Besiktas creating enough opportunities to eventually turn the game in their favour, attempting 19 shots and registering five on target, although they were not particularly clinical in front of goal.

That problem was again evident in Alanya, where Italiano's side controlled 65% possession, attempted 14 shots to the hosts' nine, recorded six shots on target and had 28 touches in the opposition penalty area, but failed to make it count.

Nuno Lima's 73rd-minute header therefore proved enough to condemn the visitors to a 1-0 defeat despite their territorial dominance, and the result highlighted a recurring issue for Italiano, who has seen that his side are capable of controlling matches but fail to convert that control into enough goals.

They have scored only one goal across their opening two league matches, and that came against Eyupspor, which is particularly surprising given the attacking talent now available to Italiano and the level of teams they have faced.

The Black Eagles were blighted by the same issue on Thursday when they lost 1-0 at Kauno Zalgiris in the Europa League playoffs, controlling possession and registering more shots, only to fail to score, although they had already won 3-0 in the first leg to secure an aggregate victory and passage into the league phase.

Having won their opening six matches across all competitions without conceding, Besiktas have now lost back-to-back games without scoring, and they now face a side that frustrated champions Galatasaray to a draw on the opening day, an opponent they have never previously met competitively.

© Iconsport / Belga

Monday's contest will be the first meeting between the clubs, given this is Corum's first Super Lig campaign, but they have made a respectable, if difficult, start to their season.

They stunned Galatasaray by earning a 2-2 draw at RAMS Park on the opening weekend, despite being forced to defend for long periods and playing with a man down from the 70th minute, leaving the champions to rescue a point late in the game, while Corum came close to securing what would have been one of the greatest results in Super Lig history.

However, they failed to build on that, losing 1-0 to Kasimpasa despite enjoying 73% possession and attempting 16 shots, although they were unable to turn those numbers into goals.

That defeat leaves Corum with one point from two games, but their performances suggest they are not simply relying on defensive football, and Ugur Ucar's side will therefore feel they have a realistic chance of leaving Istanbul with something positive.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Çorum Belediyespor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Middle East Images

Besiktas are expected to make at least one change from the side that started against Kauno, with Hyeon-gyu Oh replacing Dusan Vlahovic, who is still pushing for his first league start.

Leonardo Trossard is a doubt after not featuring in the Europa League playoff on Thursday, but otherwise Italiano is expected to retain a strong side, with Orkun Kokcu and Salih Ozcan providing midfield control.

The defence should again feature Tiago Djalo and Emirhan Topcu, while Alexander Nubel remains between the sticks.

Corum have a more significant selection concern, with Alexandros Kyziridis suspended after picking up a red card against Galatasaray.

Fredy should continue to provide creativity from midfield after starting both league matches, while Jesus Ramirez and Mame Thiam are among the attacking options available to Ucar.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Bulut, Djalo, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ndidi; Cerny, Ozcan, Kokcu, Trossard; Vlahovic

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Penetra, Smolcic, Borza; Ozdemir; Fredy, Diomande, Karlsbakk, Gurlur; Ramirez

We say: Besiktas 2-0 Çorum Belediyespor

Besiktas' greater individual quality, home advantage and ability to dominate possession should make them strong favourites, although their lack of cutting edge means this is unlikely to become a rout.

We expect Corum to defend stubbornly for long periods, but the Black Eagles should eventually find the breakthrough and Italiano's side will return to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.