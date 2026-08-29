Preview: Osasuna vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Osasuna look to make it back-to-back wins under Luis Miguel Ramis when Getafe arrive at El Sadar on Monday evening in La Liga.

Jose Bordalas's side claimed their first league win of the campaign last time out but have yet to pick up a point on the road this season, and a visit to a ground where the hosts have everything to prove makes for a compelling early-season fixture.

Match preview

Ramis got his tenure off to the perfect start last time out, with Osasuna claiming a 2-1 away win against Celta de Vigo in their second game of the season.

Osasuna fell behind in the first half before a red card shown to Celta’s Marcos Alonso in the 51st minute swung the momentum in their favour, with the hosts levelling three minutes later before Ante Budimir converted from the spot 10 minutes after that to seal all three points.

That result followed a goalless draw on the opening day at El Sadar against Levante, and returning home on the back of that away victory gives Ramis the chance to build further momentum in front of their own supporters on Monday.

The Navarrese side know all too well the cost of a slow start, having barely survived relegation last season - finishing 17th and escaping the drop only on goal difference ahead of Mallorca, and Ramis, who took over from Alessio Lisci in June, will be determined to ensure there is no repeat of that ordeal.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe, meanwhile, have picked up three points from their opening two league matches, and Bordolas will want greater consistency as they look to back up a seventh-place finish last season that earned them a place in the Europa Conference League.

Their campaign began badly on the road, with a 3-0 defeat to Alaves - a result shaped by Kiko Femenia’s first-half red card, with all three goals arriving after the 70th minute - before a home win against Racing Santander, settled by Enes Unal’s 81st-minute goal, got them up and running.

Getafe made the most of their Conference League opportunity, winning the playoff on a 4-3 aggregate - 3-1 in the first leg but losing the second leg 2-1 - to reach the group stage, marking their return to European football after their last continental appearance ended in a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the 2019-20 Europa League last 16.

Now back on the road in LaLiga, Bordolas will be eager to claim Getafe’s first away points of the season and build genuine momentum heading into a busy period.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is evenly balanced, with two wins apiece and a draw across the last five meetings - though Getafe claimed the most recent encounter, a 1-0 win at the Coliseum.

Osasuna La Liga form:

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Getafe La Liga form:

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Getafe form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Alterphotos

Osasuna have no fresh injury concerns heading into Monday’s game, and Ramis could stick with the setup that delivered victory against Celta de Vigo.

Jonathan Dubasin and Raul Garcia are set to lead the attack, with Kike Barja operating from the wing and looking to add to his goal tally for the season.

Lucas Torro and Asier Osambela are expected to feature in midfield, with Jorge Herrando and Alejandro Catena continuing at the heart of the defence.

Getafe remain without Christantus Uche, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury sustained during pre-season.

Juanmi continues his recovery from a knee injury and will miss Monday’s trip to Pamplona.

Femenia returns to availability having served his suspension following the red card against Alaves and is fully cleared for selection, potentially adding an option at right back for Bordolas.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Arguibide, Catena, Herrando, Bretones; Moncayola, Osambela, Torro, Barja; Dubasin, Garcia

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Romero, Djene, Sazonov; Mojica, Garcia, Mangala, Terrats, Serrano; Satriano, Unal

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Getafe

Neither side has strung together back-to-back convincing performances this season, and with Osasuna having relied on a red card to turn the tide against Celta and Getafe’s only win coming from a late Unal strike, goals look likely to be at a premium at El Sadar.

Both managers will set up to be difficult to beat, and with the head-to-head record so evenly matched, a share of the spoils once again looks the most probable outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.