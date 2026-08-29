Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'devise' Wilson Odobert strategy amid Ipswich Town interest

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly decided to keep Ipswich Town-linked Wilson Odobert at the club past the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are currently preparing for their second fixture of their 2026-27 Premier League season on Saturday evening, when Matthias Jaissle's Newcastle United will visit North London.

Spurs are without the services of Odobert, who ruptured a knee ligament during a top-flight clash against the Magpies in February, with the Frenchman requiring surgery to facilitate his full rehabilitation.

As a result of the 21-year-old's long-term absence, Tottenham have understandably dipped into the summer transfer market for attacking additions, including Manchester City duo Omar Marmoush and Savio.

Focusing on East Anglia for a moment, Gary O'Neil's Ipswich outfit are looking to stay afloat in the Premier League after being immediately relegated from the level under Kieran McKenna in 2024-25.

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Tottenham make Odobert decision amid Ipswich links?

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are still in the market for new first-team stars ahead of Tuesday's (September 1) summer window deadline, at which point their playing staff will be locked in until January.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Tractor Boys hold an interest in Tottenham youngster Odobert, who has not featured in pre-season or a competitive match so far in 2026-27.

Despite the fondness for Odobert from Ipswich, it is understood that the Frenchman will stay put in North London past the conclusion of this summer, with the Lilywhites deciding to retain the winger.

The former Burnley attacker has only just returned to training on the grass with a football following his knee injury in February, still gearing up towards involvement in full first-team sessions.

As a result, it is believed that Odobert is still two or three months away from being completely ready for Premier League football, meaning that it is not logical for a club such as Ipswich to sign him.

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Ipswich's summer business

Ipswich have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign under the reign of O'Neil, beating Sunderland 2-1 in the Premier League last Saturday before recording victory in the EFL Cup over Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Whilst three of the four different goalscorers for the Tractor Boys across those matches were at the club last season, this summer's recruitment has certainly helped the East Anglians to the pair of early successes.

Take Ipswich's first goal versus Sunderland for example - attacking midfielder Julio Enciso weaved his way through the Black Cats defence before selflessly laying the ball of to new striker Emersonn for a simple tap-in.