Preview: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Chasing a 21st consecutive home league win and yet to concede a single goal in La Liga this season, Barcelona will take some stopping when Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening for a game that looks ominous for the visitors on paper.

Rayo head to Catalonia carrying just one point from their opening two games and a stadium crisis that has already forced them to play a home match away from Vallecas.

Match preview

Barcelona have been in imperious form to open the campaign, beginning with a 5-0 demolition of Elche before following it up with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao - a result that extended their unbeaten home league run to 20 consecutive victories.

Raphinha opened the scoring against Athletic in the 37th minute before Fermin Lopez added a second in the 82nd minute, and the clean sheet meant Hansi Flick’s side have yet to concede in La Liga this season across their first two matches.

That 20-game home winning run also makes Flick the first Barcelona manager in the 21st century to record 20 or more consecutive home league wins, underlining just how dominant the Catalans have been since his arrival.

Barcelona sit top of the early LaLiga standings and will be confident of extending that lead further on Monday, particularly given their record against Rayo at Camp Nou.

The hosts have not conceded in four consecutive home meetings against this opponent, winning three of them.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The most recent head-to-head encounter came last March, when Ronald Araujo headed home from a corner to give Barcelona a 1-0 victory, and there is little in Rayo’s opening two results to suggest they possess the tools to end that run.

Rayo Vallecano have taken just one point from their opening two fixtures under new coach Benat San Jose, losing 2-1 to Sevilla on the opening day, despite the opposition finishing the game with 10 men, before drawing 1-1 with Alaves.

That draw against Alaves was played at Butarque in Leganes rather than Vallecas, with the Community of Madrid having suspended Rayo’s ground concession over safety concerns.

The stadium dispute has become a significant distraction, with players including Sergio Camello speaking publicly on the matter, and the uncertainty surrounding where Rayo will play their home games risks destabilising a squad that finished eighth last season and had genuine hopes of challenging for a European spot this term.

Barcelona La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Rodri came off the bench to make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Bilbao and could be in line for his first start on Monday.

Raphinha has scored three goals in his first two games, and Fermin Lopez has matched that return with three goals of his own, and both are expected to feature once again.

Gavi remains a doubt and is unlikely to be risked on Monday, with the midfielder still working his way back to full fitness and expected to be available for the following fixture.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji both remain sidelined, with no return dates confirmed for either player.

Rayo are dealing with significant squad problems of their own, with goalkeeper Augusto Batalla out with a broken leg sustained against Alaves - an injury that has left San Jose searching for a replacement before the transfer window closes.

Negotiations for Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez have stalled, with Osasuna rejecting Rayo’s approach and demanding his release clause be triggered, leaving Dani Cardenas to continue between the sticks in the meantime.

Isi Palazon was spotted back in group training and could be available for selection after recovering from a muscle injury, while Luiz Felipe remains unavailable with a hamstring complaint.

Marash Kumbulla is still managing a lingering injury issue and remains in a recovery phase, leaving his involvement uncertain.

Pathe Ciss is pushing to leave Rayo Vallecano before the transfer window closes, reportedly refusing to train with the first team in an attempt to force a move.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Gordon

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Vertrouwd, Fernandez, Lejeune, Ratiu; Lopez, Diaz, Valentin; Perez, Camello, De Frutos

We say: Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona have not conceded against Rayo in four successive home meetings, and a visiting side hampered by squad disruption, a stadium crisis and just one point from their opening two games are unlikely to end that sequence on Monday evening.

With Raphinha and Fermin Lopez both in outstanding early-season form and Rodri pushing for a starting role, Flick has the options to rotate without any drop in quality - and Rayo, for all their ambitions, look ill-equipped to cope with what Camp Nou will throw at them.

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