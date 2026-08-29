Barcelona lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Predicted XI for La Liga clash as Rodri pushes for first start

Rodri came off the bench to make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Bilbao and could be in line for his first start when Rayo Vallecano visit the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening.

The Spain international has recovered fully after a minor back operation, and his fitness hands Hansi Flick a significant midfield option as Barcelona look to make it three wins from three in La Liga.

Joan Garcia is expected to continue between the sticks, with the Spaniard having kept back-to-back clean sheets against Elche and Athletic Bilbao in the opening two fixtures.

In defence, Xavi Espart is likely to continue at right-back having impressed in both outings so far.

Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are expected to continue as the central defensive partnership, with Eric Garcia slotting in at left-back as Alejandro Balde has yet to feature this season.

Marc Bernal could drop to the bench as Rodri starts alongside Pedri in the double pivot, giving Flick considerably more control and experience in the engine room.

Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with a knee injury and Gavi is unlikely to be risked on Monday despite, with his minutes managed carefully. Roony Bardghji also has no return date confirmed following his ACL injury.

Lamine Yamal is expected to start on the right flank as he looks to open his La Liga goal account for the season, while Raphinha, who has already scored three times in two outings, continues on the left.

Fermin Lopez, equally prolific with three goals to his name, will be pushing to retain his place in the advanced midfield role.

Anthony Gordon is expected to lead the line, with Karim Adeyemi and Dani Olmo among the options from the bench, while Jules Kounde - who has featured in both opening games as a substitute could also push for involvement.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Gordon