Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Rayo Vallecano: Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, latest

Barcelona will look to make it three wins from three in LaLiga when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening, with the defending champions in impressive early-season form.

Hansi Flick’s side opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Elche before following that up with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, while Rayo head to Catalonia having taken just one point from their opening two fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Alaves after a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on the opening day.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for Barcelona ahead of Monday’s clash.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong remains sidelined with a knee ligament injury, and there is no clear timeline for the Netherlands international’s return after suffering a setback in training.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Status: Doubtful

Injury: Knee

Possible return date: August 31 vs. Rayo Vallecano

Gavi was forced off during the victory over Elche with a knee problem that initially raised concerns, but further assessment confirmed the issue to be a bruise. The 20-year-old missed the Athletic Bilbao win but could return to contention on Monday.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Injury: Knee (ACL)

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji had been expected to leave Barcelona on loan this summer before it emerged that the winger had suffered a torn ACL, ruling him out for a significant period.

BARCELONA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.

