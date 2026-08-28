Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Rayo Vallecano: Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, latest

Barcelona will look to make it three wins from three in LaLiga when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening, with the defending champions in impressive early-season form.
Hansi Flick’s side opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Elche before following that up with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, while Rayo head to Catalonia having taken just one point from their opening two fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Alaves after a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on the opening day.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for Barcelona ahead of Monday’s clash.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
De Jong remains sidelined with a knee ligament injury, and there is no clear timeline for the Netherlands international’s return after suffering a setback in training.
Gavi
Status: Doubtful
Injury: Knee
Possible return date: August 31 vs. Rayo Vallecano
Gavi was forced off during the victory over Elche with a knee problem that initially raised concerns, but further assessment confirmed the issue to be a bruise. The 20-year-old missed the Athletic Bilbao win but could return to contention on Monday.
Status: Out
Injury: Knee (ACL)
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji had been expected to leave Barcelona on loan this summer before it emerged that the winger had suffered a torn ACL, ruling him out for a significant period.
BARCELONA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.