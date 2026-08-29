Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree '£3.9m' deal for Georgian wonderkid - but he won't join until 2027

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Georgian wonderkid Andria Bartishvili.

The Gunners have seemingly moved fast to win the race for the highly-rated youngster, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Liverpool.

According to Geo Team, Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Bartishvili on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners will pay €4.5m (£3.9m) to sign a player who is currently on loan at Iberia 1999 from Kolkheti 1913.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Arsenal set date for Bartishvili medical

The attacking midfielder is expected to travel to London on Tuesday, September 1 to undergo a medical with Arsenal.

Bartishvili has agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners, but he is expected to return to Georgia due to work permit restrictions on Under-18 players from abroad.

As a result, the highly-rated prospect will officially join the Gunners after he turns 18 in March 2027.

The news of Arsenal's agreement for Bartishvili comes on the same day that the club have announced Marli Salmon's first senior contract, a clear sign of the Gunners' strategy to develop youngsters who can become future stars for the first team.

The Premier League won’t know what hit them!



Welcome to Arsenal, Andria Bartishvili ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/sUbcg9f1Ww — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) August 29, 2026

Who is Bartishvili?

Bartishvili started his career at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining Kolkheti 1913 ahead of the 2025 season.

After being named the league's Under-17 Player of the Year in 2025, Bartishvili joined fellow Georgian side Iberia 1999 on a loan deal for the 2026 campaign.

The teenager has scored two goals and provided three assists in 24 competitive appearances during his loan spell.

Bartishvili has also represented Georgia at various youth levels, including two appearances for the Under-21s in March.

The attacker has the potential to excite Arsenal supporters due to his quick and neat footwork that has led to comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.