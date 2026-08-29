Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletico Paranaense host Fluminense at Arena da Baixada on Sunday in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, with third facing fourth in a potentially pivotal contest near the top of the table.

The hosts arrive in excellent form after beating Botafogo 3-2 in Rio de Janeiro, while the visitors also claimed victory last weekend, edging Remo 2-1 at the Maracana, leaving both teams separated by just three points.

Match preview

Athletico-PR head into the contest on the back of one of their most impressive results of the season, recovering from a demanding second half to beat Botafogo 3-2 at Nilton Santos.

Odair Hellmann's side raced into a three-goal lead before the interval, with Kevin Viveros scoring twice and Joao Cruz adding another – Botafogo responded strongly after the break and pulled two goals back, but Furacao held on to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Viveros has been central to that impressive sequence, with the Colombian's brace against Botafogo taking his Brasileirao tally to 16 goals, establishing him as one of the division's most prolific attackers and giving Athletico a reliable focal point in the final third.

At 44 points, Athletico sit third in the table and can move six points clear of Sunday's opponents with another victory, and their ability to produce attacking bursts while maintaining their unbeaten run should give Hellmann confidence heading into a game against another of the league's leading sides.

Home advantage could also prove significant, with Fluminense's last away victory against Athletico coming in 2021, and that should give the hosts confidence that they can finally end their recent run without a victory in this fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

Fluminense, meanwhile, arrive after another important victory, although they were made to work for the three points against Remo.

The Tricolor fell behind at the Maracana before responding in the second half through Hulk and Kevin Serna to secure a 2-1 victory.

The result maintained the positive start to Marcao's interim tenure following Luis Zubeldia's departure and moved Fluminense onto 41 points, just three behind Athletico.

However, Sunday's contest represents a considerably tougher test, as Fluminense will need to cope with an Athletico side that has scored three goals in the opening half of its last away victory and possesses a striker in Viveros who is currently in outstanding form.

Recent meetings provide some encouragement for the visitors who are unbeaten in the last five encounters, winning three and drawing two, including a 3-2 victory at the Maracana in March.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Athletico-PR are expected to retain much of the side that started the victory over Botafogo, with Dantas, Lucas Aguirre and Arthur Dias continuing in the defensive three, while Benavidez operating on the right and Mendoza providing width on the opposite flank.

The hosts remain without Gilberto, Lucas Esquivel, Claudinho and Leo Derik because of injuries, while Viveros should lead the line after his outstanding performance against Botafogo, with Leozinho and Joao Cruz providing support.

Fluminense will definitely be without Hercules, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, and Nonato is therefore expected to come into midfield alongside Martinelli.

Samuel Xavier is also unavailable after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, while Guga and Lucho Acosta are available again.

Hulk should retain his place in attack after scoring against Remo, with Ganso, Soteldo and Canobbio expected to provide creativity around him.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Dantas, Aguirre, Arthur Dias; Benavidez, Luiz Gustavo, Jadson, Mendoza; Leozinho, Kevin Viveros, Joao Cruz

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Ignacio, Rene; Martinelli, Nonato; Canobbio, Ganso, Soteldo; Hulk

We say: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Fluminense

Athletico-PR's nine-game unbeaten run, home advantage and Kevin Viveros' outstanding scoring form give them the edge in what should be a closely contested battle between two of the league's strongest sides.

We expect Fluminense to make this competitive, but Athletico-PR should use their home advantage to secure a narrow victory and move six points clear of their direct rivals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.