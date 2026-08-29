La Liga Gameweek 3
Real Madrid
Aug 30, 2026 4.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Malaga

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Malaga injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Malaga injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Branislav Racko

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against newly-promoted Malaga on Sunday, looking to make it three wins from three under Jose Mourinho.

Los Blancos opened their season with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol before following that up with a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, while Malaga suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruna in Matchday Two.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

REAL MADRID vs. MALAGA

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (shin), Ferland Mendy (hip), Endrick (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

MALAGA

Out: Diego Murillo (cruciate ligament), Fernando Calero (broken rib), Aaron Ochoa (meniscus), Adrian Nino (thigh), Moussa Diarra (soleus)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Munoz; Chupe

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