Real Madrid lineup vs. Malaga: Predicted XI as Los Blancos look to pile misery on struggling newcomers

Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins from three in La Liga when newly-promoted Malaga visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho’s side firmly establishing themselves as title contenders.

The hosts have amassed maximum points from their opening two fixtures, while the visitors arrive without a victory in either of their top-flight outings so far this season.

Mourinho is without several key players, with Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick and Thiago Pitarch all ruled out through injury.

Thibaut Courtois is the certain starter between the posts, while in defence, Denzel Dumfries is expected to continue at right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen should partner one another in the heart of defence and Marc Cucurella is likely to start at left-back ahead of Alvaro Carreras.

Tchouameni’s absence through muscle injury sees Federico Valverde anchor the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva, with Jude Bellingham given the licence to operate in his preferred advanced role between the lines.

Arda Guler provided the assist for Bellingham’s opener against Espanyol and has looked sharp in both appearances so far, with the Turkish international expected to retain his place in the attacking midfield positions.

Yan Diomande and Brahim Diaz could both be options from the bench should Mourinho require a change of approach.

Vinicius Junior is expected to continue on the left flank, while Kylian Mbappe leads the line in outstanding form having netted a hat-trick against Real Sociedad, and the Frenchman will carry Madrid’s primary goal threat.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr