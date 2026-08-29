Tottenham: "Bad news" - Savio injury update issued as Roberto De Zerbi receives new boost

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi expects Savio to be fit for next weekend's clash with Nottingham Forest despite his absence from the matchday squad against Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City man was tipped to make his full debut for the Lilywhites against the Magpies after a stellar first appearance off the bench against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

Savio marked his debut with a goal in that 5-1 win, shortly after confirmation of his £85m transfer, before his late shot deflected off Ben Davies for Tottenham's fifth in the second-round success.

However, the 22-year-old was a notable absentee from De Zerbi's squad on Saturday evening, and the Italian was asked about his absence in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports News.

The Tottenham manager confirmed that Savio was struggling with muscular fatigue following the midweek success, but he has no concerns about his availability for the Forest trip on September 5.

Savio absent for Tottenham against Newcastle with muscular injury

© Iconsport / PA Images

"It was bad news yesterday before training in the afternoon because he suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff obviously didn't want to take a risk and I agree with them," De Zerbi said.

"It's not the right moment, especially because he didn't work in the last 10 days, for him 20 minutes against Charlton, maybe it was tough to rest for the days after but for the next game I think there are no problems."

Savio's absence opened the door for Pedro Porro to start as an auxiliary right-winger for Tottenham in their first Premier League home fixture of the season, in which Omar Marmoush was immediately introduced for his full debut.

As well as confirmation that Savio is expected back in time to face Nottingham Forest, Spurs also received a second injury boost on Saturday, as Mohammed Kudus was named on the bench for the Newcastle game.

The Ghana international has not made a single appearance for Tottenham since January due to a hamstring injury, which restricted him to just 26 games in his inaugural Spurs season.

Savio injury record assessed after Tottenham blow

© Imago

Savio did not arrive at Tottenham boasting an impeccable injury record, but the South American has only suffered from five 'proper' fitness concerns in his career, according to Transfermarkt.

Savio spent two months out of action for PSV Eindhoven with a hamstring injury in early 2023, before sitting out three games for club and country in August-September 2024 with a minor knee problem.

The winger was unavailable for a total of 17 games last season, firstly missing three contests between August and September with an unspecified issue, after which a thigh concern kept him out for 13 matches.

Savio then sat out one further game with another small thigh strain, and today's absence means that he has now been unavailable for 42 club and country matches due to injury in his senior career.