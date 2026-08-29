Arsenal star's wife drops huge Gabriel Martinelli transfer hint - "Let it all work out"

The wife of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has all but confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli will be leaving the club in the coming days.

Twenty-five-year-old attacker Martinelli is understood to have agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal over a four-year contract, after rejecting interest from Galatasaray earlier in the window.

The Gunners had earmarked Martinelli as a sellable asset this summer, and a £55.6m switch to the Saudi Pro League giants is now thought to be nearing completion.

Martinelli was left out of the matchday squads for both wins over Coventry City and Manchester City earlier this month, decisions which further hinted that his time at the Emirates was nearing an end.

Asked about the winger leaving training early on Thursday, Arteta admitted that it was down to Martinelli's "personal situation" in another suggestion that an exit was imminent.

Gabriel's wife drops Gabriel Martinelli transfer hint

Martinelli is officially gone pic.twitter.com/Psz3DHqAk5 — Renato (@orehnato) August 29, 2026

Now, Gabriel's wife Gabrielle Figueiredo has posted an emotional goodbye to Martinelli's wife Isabella Rousso in a story on her Instagram account, gaabisevero.

Figueiredo shared a selfie of her embracing Martinelli's wife with the caption: "A gente depois de ouvir: 'Let it all work out' ao vivo" - followed by four crying emojis - which translates to "Us, after hearing 'Let it all work out' live."

Figueiredo also wrote "Already missing you!", before a second story in which she stated: "I already told you everything privately, I love you", followed by a heart emoji.

Figueiredo's posts have all but confirmed that Martinelli will be leaving Arsenal before the transfer deadline, bringing an end to a successful seven-year Emirates stay that began when Unai Emery was in charge.

Martinelli has scored 62 goals and provided 36 assists in 278 appearances for the Gunners since 2019, winning one Premier League trophy, one FA Cup and one Community Shield in that time.

Which other Arsenal players could leave before transfer deadline?

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

The Brazil international will become Arsenal's sixth first-team exit of the summer window, following Karl Hein, Christian Norgaard, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior out of the Emirates.

Further exits between now and 11pm on September 1 have not been ruled out, especially as Arsenal are still pursuing Julian Alvarez, in spite of the Atletico Madrid striker's lack of interest in joining the Gunners thus far.

Atletico are separately said to be interested in Gabriel Jesus, having accepted that a deal for Viktor Gyokeres is impossible, while Fabio Vieira is still in North London despite the expectation of a move away.

Arteta also has four goalkeepers on the books - Tommy Setford, David Raya, Illan Meslier and Kepa Arrizabalaga - and Meslier has already been linked with a surprise exit just a few weeks after joining.