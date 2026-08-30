Preview: Parma vs Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

Both pointless after two league fixtures, Parma and Cremonese will seek better fortunes when they return to the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Set to meet at Stadio Tardini, the winner of their second-round tie will visit Champions League-bound Como in the last 16.

Match preview

Left empty-handed following their first two Serie A fixtures, Parma have yet to get off the mark in terms of points or goals.

The Gialloblu lost their league opener at home to likely relegation rivals Cagliari, then tested Juventus in Turin before suffering the same fate on Saturday.

A combined total of five shots on target tells the tale, as Parma struggled to score throughout last season, and star striker Mateo Pellegrino left for Fiorentina in the summer.

So far, their sole success of the new campaign has come in the Coppa Italia, where the Emilian side eliminated Catania in the first round, with young forward Simone Lontani scoring both goals.

Three-time cup winners in their heyday at the turn of the century, Parma certainly have some pedigree in this competition, but they may not be immune to an upset.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Cremonese also came through the first round by virtue of a 2-0 victory, knocking out fallen giants Sampdoria.

Like their hosts, the Grigiorossi then went on to lose both of their first two league fixtures without scoring - 1-0 to Empoli and 3-0 at home to Modena.

Just one shot on target in 180 minutes has led to a mutinous atmosphere among many fans, who saw their team slump out of Serie A last season.

As a result, head coach Marco Giampaolo is already under pressure, with rumours circulating about potential replacements.

So, Cremo - who only won three of their last 22 league matches last term - will travel to the Tardini more in hope than expectation.

Parma Coppa Italia form:

W

Parma form (all competitions):

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L

L

Cremonese Coppa Italia form:

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Cremonese form (all competitions):

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L

L

Team News

© Imago

Ahead of an important league match against Monza, Cuesta could make several changes to the Parma side that kept Juventus at bay for more than an hour.

Rookie defender Dominik Drobnic made his debut in Turin, and he may keep his place after an impressive performance; new striker David Romero also stood out as a substitute.

The latter must compete with Lontani, El Bilal Toure, Matija Frigan and Nesta Elphege for selection up front.

While Parma midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is ruled out by a groin injury, Cremonese could head to Emilia-Romagna without several players.

Tommaso Barbieri, Federico Baschirotto and Danish striker David Stuckler are all fitness doubts, Morten Thorsby is awaiting a transfer, while Michele Collocolo continues to struggle with a muscular problem.

Manuel De Luca and Federico Bonazzoli were paired up front against Modena, but Giampaolo is likely to shake up his misfiring attack.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Britschgi, Valenti, Drobnic, Valeri; Sorensen, Konate, Fabbian; Almqvist, Romero, Lontani

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Agazzi; Folino, Bianchetti, Luperto; Lickunas, Gerli, Berti, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, Nasti

We say: Parma 2-0 Cremonese

Given their league results, the cup is neither side's priority, but Parma have been slightly unlucky not to pick up any points in Serie A.

With home advantage and a stronger squad, the hosts should be able to rotate and still sweep past an ailing Cremonese side.

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