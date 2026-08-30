Arsenal transfer news LIVE: £60m attacker interest, Gabriel Martinelli hint, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Sunday, August 30!

The Premier League champions have a little over 72 hours remaining to to bolster a title-winning team, but a record-breaking exit should soon make the headlines instead.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 30?

Gabriel Martinelli's move to Al-Hilal appears close to being finalised, with Gabriel Magalhaes's wife posting an emotional farewell message to the winger's own wife on social media.

The attacker's £55.6m switch to Saudi Arabia is understood to be in its final stages, with Martinelli having agreed a four-year contract after already being left out of Arsenal's matchday squads against Manchester City and Coventry City.

Mikel Arteta described the situation as a "personal" one for the 25-year-old when asked about his early departure from training last week, a comment widely read as confirmation that an exit is imminent.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are believed to have reached agreement to sign Georgian teenager Andria Bartishvili on a permanent deal worth around £3.9m, though the attacking midfielder will not officially join until he turns 18 in March 2027.

Bartishvili, who has drawn comparisons to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for his footwork, is understood to have been targeted by several clubs including Liverpool before Arsenal moved to secure his signature.

Arsenal have also emerged as a serious option in the race for Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, according to reports, with Newcastle United previously holding him at the top of their own shortlist.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be credited with interest in the Belgium international, who is valued at around £60m and would offer Arteta options through the middle or from the left.

Arsenal are believed to be prioritising a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez above all else, though reports suggest the Gunners could turn to Fernandez-Pardo as a fallback if that pursuit continues to stall.

With Martinelli set to become the club's sixth first-team departure of the summer, following Karl Hein, Christian Norgaard, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, further exits before Tuesday's deadline have not been ruled out.