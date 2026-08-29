Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola's Reds 'continue talks' with Premier League star after Cody Gakpo makes Man City decision

Liverpool are believed to be intensifying their efforts to sign Crystal Palace wideman Ismaila Sarr ahead of the looming transfer deadline.

The Reds' latest stance follows Cody Gakpo's intention to pursue a move to Manchester City in the coming days, effectively forcing the hand of the Merseysiders, who were already closing in on Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool's reported interest in Sarr, though, is a result of the Senegal international establishing himself as a talismanic presence for the Eagles over the past two seasons and a keenness to replace Gakpo, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Anfield giants are looking at several wingers.

The forward's contributions were vital in guiding the capital outfit to historic triumphs in both the FA Cup and the Conference League in 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively.

The Merseyside giants have since earmarked the gifted attacker as a priority signing to reinforce their right-sided offensive ranks.

Following the recent collapse of a move for Yankuba Minteh, boss Andoni Iraola remains resolute in his quest to add pace, creativity and firepower to his squad.

Liverpool transfer news: Sarr ‘keen’ on new Anfield test

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

It is believed that the seasoned forward is craving a change of scenery following a highly productive stint at Selhurst Park, The Sun reports.

Convinced he has given his all to Palace, Sarr is adamant that now is the perfect moment to prove his worth on the biggest stage.

Having just enjoyed his most prolific campaign to date with 21 goals across all competitions, the player is extremely open to a Merseyside relocation.

Nevertheless, his valuation, squad status and contract length mean he remains firmly tied to his London employers for another three years.

Could Palace authorise a late Sarr exit?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Boasting a formidable stance at the negotiating table, the South London club are said to have knocked back a pair of hefty bids from Liverpool.

Eagles boss Pierre Sage recently rubbished rumours suggesting his star man was on strike, clarifying instead that the forward was merely recovering from a groin strain.

While openly admitting the predicament is far from ideal, Sage stressed his ambition to see the winger return to match action swiftly.

Undeterred by previous rejections, the Anfield outfit are currently believed to be formulating a third package worth up to £75m to truly test the resolve of the Premier League side.

Should a big-money compromise be reached without a hitch, Liverpool will land a guaranteed goal threat, a versatile forward and a proven match-winner keen to prove himself at a significantly bigger club.