Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'make decision' on £80m-rated forward as Bradley Barcola move edges closer

Liverpool have been tirelessly searching the transfer market for top-tier wingers to strengthen their forward line ahead of the summer deadline.

Following the exit of Anfield icon Mohamed Salah, boss Andoni Iraola is believed to have pinpointed the right side of attack as an urgent position to address.

The Merseysiders targeted Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Yankuba Minteh as the ideal candidate to plug that massive gap in their frontline.

Since his switch from Newcastle United to the south coast two years prior, the 22-year-old has cemented his reputation as one of the Premier League's most thrilling prospects.

Having notched a commendable nine goals in 66 top-flight outings for the Seagulls, Minteh was understood to be highly receptive to a move to Anfield.

Reds 'walk away' from Minteh chase after knocked-back offers

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According to Football Insider, Liverpool have definitively ended their pursuit of the Gambian winger.

The top-flight giants had an opening £50m bid swiftly dismissed, which was then followed by an unsuccessful second offer in the region of £60m.

The Seagulls remained entirely uncompromising at the negotiating table, believed to be demanding a staggering sum between £70m and £80m to green-light the sale of their star man.

Unwilling to bow to that steep asking price, Liverpool informed the Sussex club that a third formal approach would not be forthcoming.

The above source notes that the prospective transfer is completely finished, leaving zero prospect of an eleventh-hour resurrection.

Iraola 'shifts focus' as injury throws a spanner in the works

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Talks had already been hindered by an ankle issue that forced the Brighton forward onto the operating table earlier this month.

With the player projected to be out of action for several months, Liverpool felt justified in attempting to negotiate a lower fee.

However, because Brighton refused to compromise on his valuation, the Merseysiders promptly pivoted their attention to other premium options.

Anfield chiefs are now believed to be wrapping up a breathtaking £120m deal to bring Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Bradley Barcola to England.

Landing the coveted France international would serve as a major declaration of ambition for the Reds, who are one of the contenders to compete for the title this term.