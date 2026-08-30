Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi reveals three Spurs players who want to leave before deadline

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Richarlison, Kevin Danso and Pape Matar Sarr have asked to leave the club.

Richarlison and Danso were included in De Zerbi's first two competitive squads of the season, with the latter scoring in the 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in midweek.

However, they were both notable absentees from Saturday's squad for the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Pape Matar Sarr was also absent for a third consecutive game as he recovers from a minor injury issue.

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Richarlison among three players seeking Spurs exit

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, De Zerbi revealed that the trio have all requested to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

"Richarlison, I don't know," De Zerbi said. "He said too many times he wants to leave.

"Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same, but he suffered a small injury, but he is almost ready to train."

"I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships.

"But if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club, and they can go, and we find other players."

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Which clubs could offer wantaway trio late summer moves?

Richarlison has been linked with a return to Everton, who are searching for a new striker to compete with Thierno Barry and Beto.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for the Brazilian forward.

Meanwhile, Spurs have already rejected a loan offer from Sunderland for Danso, although it remains to be seen whether Regis Le Bris's side return with a fresh proposal before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Out of the three players eyeing late exits, Sarr appears closest to getting his wish, having already reached an agreement with Juventus over personal terms.

The two clubs are believed to be in negotiations over an initial loan move with a purchase clause.