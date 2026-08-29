Pape Matar Sarr Spurs future: Fabrizio Romano reveals 'agreement' with European heavyweight subject to 'key' condition

Tottenham Hotspur are undergoing a squad shuffle under Roberto De Zerbi as the summer transfer window approaches its climax.

Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been a prominent figure for the North London outfit since breaking into the first team.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a dynamic presence in the engine room, making 107 Premier League appearances since his 2022 debut, but now faces stiffer competition for starting minutes.

After Spurs' 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, De Zerbi revealed that three players face exits from the North London club, with Richarlison, Sarr and Kevin Danso having asked to leave the club.

Serie A heavyweights Juventus are actively seeking midfield reinforcements, and the Bianconeri are believed to have identified the talented Spurs midfielder as a primary target to inject energy into their ranks.

Juventus 'agree personal terms' with Pape Sarr

© Iconsport / ActionPlus / Icon Sport

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian side have successfully agreed personal terms with the Senegal international.

The respected journalist confirmed on social media that the player is enthusiastic about the project and actively wants the move to Turin.

Negotiations now hinge entirely on discussions between the respective boardrooms as they attempt to iron out a satisfactory financial package.

Juventus are reportedly pushing for a temporary loan agreement that includes a standard purchase option at the end of the season.

However, Spurs executives remain firm in their stance and are demanding a conditional obligation to buy to guarantee a future windfall.

Will Sarr thrive in the Italian top flight?

© Imago

A temporary switch to Italy could provide the energetic midfielder with the perfect platform to further hone his tactical discipline.

Sarr's ball-carrying capabilities and box-crashing tendencies should ideally come to the fore in Serie A, where his energy could benefit the Old Lady.

With Spurs having added to their midfield this summer, and with the absence of European football, they ought to be fine until at least January without being desperate for reinforcements in that area of the pitch.