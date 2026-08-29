Preview: Gremio vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

Gremio and Chapecoense will do battle at Arena do Gremio on Sunday in round 25 of the 2026 Brasileiro

The hosts will look to make home advantage count as they aim to pull away from the bottom of the table. Chapecoense, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence after ending a 23-match winless run in the league last time out.

Match preview

Gremio enter matchday 25 in a precarious position in the Brasileiro. Sitting 15th with 25 points from 23 matches, the Porto Alegre outfit are just one point above Mirassol, who occupy the final relegation spot. Pressure is mounting on manager Luis Castro as his side urgently seek a turnaround.

In the previous round, the Tricolor lost 1-0 to RB Bragantino, conceding the goal deep in stoppage time. They then drew 0-0 with Internacional at the Beira-Rio in midweek, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals.

Home advantage could prove a key asset as Gremio look to respond. The Arena, with a capacity of 55,662, is expected to attract a large crowd, while Carlos Vinicius remains the club's focal point in attack and top scorer in the Brasileirao.

The match also comes just days before a decisive Copa do Brasil quarter-final second leg against Internacional. Securing all three points here would rebuild confidence and ease the pressure, while another slip could see Gremio dragged even closer to the drop zone.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense arrive as the league’s bottom club, enduring the division’s worst campaign. With just 14 points from 23 matches (two wins, eight draws and 13 defeats), they also possess the second-weakest attack (23 goals) and the leakiest defence, conceding 46.

However, Rafael Lacerda's side finally ended an eight-month wait for a league win by beating Sao Paulo 1-0 at Arena Conda last weekend, a vital result and a potential turning point.

The challenge now is to replicate that result away from Chapeco. Greater consistency on the road is essential if Chapecoense are to spark a genuine recovery and close the gap to safety.

Taking points at Arena do Gremio could mean more than just a positive result; victory or even a draw against fellow strugglers would boost belief and build momentum for Chapecoense.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

L

L

D

W

L

L

Gremio form (all competitions):

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

L

D

L

D

W

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Richard Ducker, DiaEsportivo / Alamy

Gremio will be without five players: Miguel Monsalve, Erick Noriega, Juan Nardoni, Dodi and Joao Pedro are all sidelined. The midfield absences, in particular, limit Luis Castro's options. Villasanti and Krovinovic are likely to feature as the key alternatives.

Danilo Barbosa appears as one of the options to start for Gremio. With Noriega suspended for the Brasileirao, the new signing could be given the opportunity to make his first start for the Tricolor.

Chapecoense are also missing several players: Yannick Bolasie, Bruno Tubarao, Rafael Carvalheira, Joao Paulo, Max Alves, Garcez, Robert and Victor Caetano are all injured, reducing Rafael Lacerda's options across the pitch.

Camilo also misses out for Chapecoense, suspended due to accumulated bookings and contractually barred from facing parent club Gremio, leaving a further gap in midfield.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Caito, Kannemann, Wallace, Marlon; Krovinovic, Barbosa, Mec; Amuzu, Pavon, Vinicius

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; Heitor, Doma, Kauan, Pacheco; Matias, Augusto, Felipe; Marcinho, Tulio, Borrero

We say: Gremio 2-0 Chapecoense

Gremio are favourites to claim a 2–0 win, backed by home advantage and the urgent need to respond. The Porto Alegre side will look to pull away from the relegation zone against the league's bottom club.

Chapecoense, buoyed by their 1–0 win over Sao Paulo, remain in last place and defensively vulnerable. The scenario points to a Gremio victory with a clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.