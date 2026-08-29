Preview: Mirassol vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

Mirassol host Palmeiras on Sunday, August 30 at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia — the Maiao — in a round 25 clash that pits the Brasileirao's bottom-four residents against the runaway league leaders. Kick-off is at 10:30 PM BST.

Palmeiras are tipped to claim all three points on the road, driven by their position at the summit of the table and the best away record in the division. Mirassol, by contrast, have gone seven matches without a victory across all competitions and are locked in a battle to stay clear of the drop zone.

Match preview

Mirassol are enduring their most turbulent spell of the 2026 campaign. Rafael Guanaes's side have failed to win in seven consecutive fixtures across all competitions, collecting four draws and three defeats in a sequence that saw them eliminated from both the Copa Libertadores — at the hands of LDU Quito in the round of 16 — and the Copa do Brasil.

The defensive unit has conceded 36 goals in 23 league outings, one of the worst records in the top flight. In those 23 matches, Mirassol have managed just a single clean sheet all season — a statistic that underlines the persistent vulnerability at the back.

At the Maiao, the hosts' record reads five wins, three draws and four defeats in 12 matches. With their cup campaigns now over, Guanaes's squad can channel all their energy into the one objective that matters: survival in the top division.

The 2026 head-to-head record between these sides firmly favours Palmeiras, who won both encounters 1-0 — first in the Campeonato Paulista in January (Flaco Lopez, 72nd minute) and then in the Brasileirao first round in March (Lopez again, 26th minute). In the broader historical picture, Palmeiras' technical superiority has tended to dictate the pattern of this fixture, although Mirassol did claim a 2-1 home win at the Maiao in the 2025 Brasileirao.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras sit top of the Brasileirao with 51 points from 24 matches, holding the competition's strongest away record. In 12 fixtures on the road, Abel Ferreira's men have recorded seven wins, three draws and just two defeats — translating to a 66.67% points return that no other side in the division can match.

The Verdao's attack arrives brimming with momentum after a 4-1 demolition of Vasco in the league and a 3-0 victory over Santos in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals. Seven goals scored in two matches, with Flaco Lopez netting four of those, illustrates the firepower at Ferreira's disposal.

Palmeiras are also through to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, where they will face LDU Quito in September. Despite the packed calendar — eight matches in August alone — Ferreira has publicly stated he does not intend to rotate for the sake of rest, preferring to field his strongest available side in every competition.

The 27-point gap in the standings illustrates the gulf between these two squads in the second half of the season. Palmeiras will look to impose their authority in the interior, while Mirassol's desperation for points at least guarantees they will not go down without a fight.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

Mirassol form (all competitions):

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Head coach Rafael Guanaes faces a depleted squad. Attacking midfielder Negueba is out for the remainder of 2026 after suffering a multi-ligament knee injury sustained against LDU Quito in April's Libertadores group stage. Defensive midfielder Jose Aldo is also sidelined with a partial rupture of the rectus femoris in his left thigh and is not expected back until October. Forward Edson Carioca is additionally managing a muscular complaint and is a doubt.

The squad has been further weakened by summer departures, with Nathan Fogaca sold to Fortaleza in July. Up front, Fernandinho and Alesson are competing for the wide attacking role alongside striker Bruno Santos.

Abel Ferreira will be without attacking midfielder Jhon Arias, who sustained a light muscular injury to the posterior of his right thigh during the 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos on Wednesday. Left-back Joaquin Piquerez also picked up a thigh oedema in the same match and is likely to be preserved.

Captain Gustavo Gomez was substituted at half time against Santos as a precaution, but subsequent exams revealed no injury, and the Paraguayan is cleared to play. Felipe Anderson is expected to take Arias's place in the starting eleven, while Arthur Gabriel should slot in at left-back for Piquerez.

In a significant squad development, winger Allan Elias has agreed a move to Manchester City for a reported fee of approximately £34m. The 22-year-old, who contributed four goals and three assists in 21 Brasileirao appearances this season, was no longer available for the Santos match and will not feature here.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Knesowitsch, Victor, Machado; Formiga, Moura, Denilson, Reinaldo; Eduardo; Santos, Fernandinho

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Gabriel; Mauricio, Freitas, Pereira, Anderson; Lopez, Vitor Roque

We say: Mirassol 1-2 Palmeiras

Palmeiras' away record in the 2026 Brasileirao points to a side that travel with genuine intent. Mauricio's movement between the lines and Flaco Lopez's aerial threat — the Argentine is the club's top scorer this season with 21 goals, four of them in his last two outings — give Ferreira a reliable combination for breaking down deep blocks. Quick transitions down the flanks should expose Mirassol's slow defensive recovery.

Mirassol, for their part, have scored in each of their last five league appearances and possess a genuine threat from wing-back Igor Formiga, who has four goals in the competition. The defensive fragility on both sides points toward goals at both ends, with Palmeiras' superior quality ultimately proving decisive in a 2-1 away victory at the Maiao.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.