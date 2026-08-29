Preview: Flamengo vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

Flamengo and Botafogo will meet at the Maracana on Sunday in the 400th official derby between the two rivals, with the contest also serving as matchday 25 of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The Scarlet and Black head into the clash under pressure to turn the competition's best attack into greater control of matches as they continue to chase leaders Palmeiras, while Botafogo are looking to end a three-match winless run and rebuild confidence for the remainder of the campaign.

Match preview

Flamengo head into the derby on the back of a campaign built on strong production at both ends of the pitch. The side combine the best attack in the league with one of the most secure defences, the result of a model that generates volume without leaving itself equally exposed.

The defeat to Cruzeiro on the last matchday of the Campeonato Brasileiro, however, sounded an important warning. The team took the lead and had chances to extend it, but lost control after half time and were punished late on — a scenario Leonardo Jardim is trying to correct before the derby. The gap to leaders Palmeiras stands at six points, with a game in hand.

At the Maracana, Flamengo are likely to assume control of proceedings, hold more possession and push Botafogo back, but they must avoid hurried attacks that leave space behind the midfield. The ability to circulate the ball more patiently and accelerate only when an advantage appears could prove decisive in reducing risk.

The recent head-to-head record also favours the Rubro-Negros, who are unbeaten in six meetings and won the first-round fixture 3-0. Even so, the current picture calls for more control than pressure, especially against opponents capable of producing when they win the ball back at speed.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Botafogo are experiencing a season of extremes. The side rank among the most productive attacks in the league, yet also carry one of the most vulnerable defences — a combination that explains the difficulty in turning good offensive moments into consistent results.

The 3-2 defeat to Athletico-PR on the last matchday summed up the problem. The team conceded twice early after errors in build-up play, rallied late and managed to pull a goal back, but once again paid a heavy price for the lack of balance between creation and protection.

Rodrigo Bellao needs to reduce the risk in playing out from the back and prevent the holding midfielders from receiving the ball with their backs to goal under pressure. If Botafogo can get past Flamengo's first line, they have players capable of accelerating through the middle and down the flanks, making life more uncomfortable for the hosts.

With only the Brasileirao ahead of them, the challenge now is to find stability in the competition. Botafogo have the resources to threaten Flamengo, but they will need to compete for longer stretches in a mid-block and stop the match from turning into an attack-versus-defence affair.

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Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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D

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

For Flamengo, Leo Pereira trained normally after being rested against Cruzeiro and is expected to return to the defence, while Bruno Henrique serves a suspension for accumulating three yellow cards. Alex Sandro, Vitao and Nico de la Cruz are still recovering from injury and did not train fully with the squad.

Gonzalo Plata is expected to miss out due to his ongoing transfer to Dinamo Moscow. In midfield, Jorginho and Lucas Paqueta are competing for a place alongside Pulgar, while Emerson Royal and Varela remain the options at right-back.

For Botafogo, Arthur Cabral is available again after serving a suspension and is expected to lead the attack, hoping to end a goal drought stretching back nine matches. Tiquinho Soares is now registered but is still working to regain full fitness, which reduces his chances of starting.

Danilo felt muscular pain and is expected to remain absent, while Lucas Monzon is available again after recovering from gastroenteritis. Warleson has resumed training with chin protection following the injury sustained against Cienciano, but Gabriel Batista remains the favourite in goal; Jordan Barrera, Paulinho and Kaio Pantaleao remain sidelined with physical issues.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Agustin Rossi; Emerson Royal (Guillermo Varela), Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar and Jorginho (Lucas Paqueta); Jorge Carrascal, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Samuel Lino; Pedro. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Batista; Vitinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Gabriel Justino and Alex Telles; Cristian Medina, Allan, Santi Rodriguez and Alvaro Montoro; Arthur Cabral and Danilo Pereira. Manager: Rodrigo Bellao.

We say: Flamengo 2-1 Botafogo

Flamengo are better placed to control the tempo and turn their greater attacking threat into an advantage, particularly if they can press Botafogo's build-up with discipline. The hosts should create enough chances to secure victory, although this is unlikely to be a straightforward affair.

Botafogo possess the pace to cause problems on the counter, especially in the wide areas, but their defensive vulnerability leaves little room for error. We therefore expect Flamengo to edge a competitive contest, albeit by a narrower margin than in the first-round meeting.

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