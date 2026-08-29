Sunderland vs Fulham: Cottagers out to achieve first-time winning feat in Premier League clash

Fulham will attempt to record their longest winning run in meetings with Sunderland when the two sides face off in Sunday's clash at the Stadium of Light.

Alvaro Arbeloa started his Fulham tenure with a narrow 3-2 defeat in Monday's West London derby against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

Fulham returned to action with a commanding 3-0 win over League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in Thursday's EFL Cup clash.

After claiming his first victory as Fulham boss, Arbeloa will now attempt to clinch his maiden win as a Premier League manager in Sunday's trip to Wearside.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Fulham targeting first-time winning record

The Cottagers have won their last three league meetings with Sunderland since losing 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in December 2017.

Fulham recorded a 2-1 victory in the return meeting of the 2017-18 Championship season before completing a league double over the Black Cats in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Raul Jimenez scored the winner in a 1-0 home win in November 2025 and a brace in a 3-1 away success in February.

Fulham are now looking to record their fourth straight league victories against Sunderland for the very first time in their head-to-head history.

They should at least fancy their chances of picking up a point, having avoided defeat in each of their last six top-flight away games against the Black Cats (D3, L3).

© Imago / Mark Pain

Garcia aiming to replicate Pogrebnyak feat

Gonzalo Garcia could be crucial to the visitors' hopes of picking up all three points on Sunday after being brought in from Real Madrid as Jimenez's replacement.

The 22-year-old is looking to become the first Fulham player in 14 years to score in his first two Premier League appearances after netting in Monday's defeat to Chelsea.

Pavel Pogrebnyak was the last Fulham player to achieve the feat when he scored five goals across his first three Premier League games in 2012.