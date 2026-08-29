Preview: Bahia vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Bahia will host Internacional at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador on Sunday for matchday 25 of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, with the two sides heading into the contest in contrasting positions in the table.

The home side are looking to close the gap on the top four and arrive as favourites, while Colorado are under considerable pressure after going eight league matches without a win and finding themselves hovering above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Bahia arrive in fine form after beating rivals Vitoria 2-0 on the previous matchday of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The victory ended a run of five consecutive draws and extended the side's unbeaten streak to eight matches in the national competition.

Manager Rogerio Ceni is pleased with the growing efficiency in attack, with the team scoring 11 goals and conceding eight during that spell. Esquadrao are banking on the massive home support in Salvador to fuel another positive result.

The side sit sixth in the table on 37 points. In their last five matches, they have drawn four and won one. Overall, they have scored 34 goals and conceded 28.

Internacional arrive in the Bahian capital under pressure from a run of eight consecutive rounds without a win in Serie A. On the previous matchday, Colorado drew 0-0 against Atletico-MG at home.

© Iconsport / SUSA

A gruelling schedule is also complicating planning for the Gaucho club, who are splitting their attention with the Gre-Nal derby in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals. With reduced rest between fixtures, the squad are trying to overcome fatigue and pick up points in the northeast.

In the Brasileirao, Inter's situation is alarming. The side sit just one point above the relegation zone, on 25 points. Overall in the league, they have scored 24 goals and conceded 28.

The recent head-to-head record in the Campeonato Brasileiro favours the Bahian side, who are unbeaten in three meetings against their rivals. Bahia claimed two 1-0 victories and one eventful 2-2 draw during that run.

In the overall history of the fixture, the Rio Grande do Sul side hold the lead with 33 wins and 18 draws in 65 matches played. The meeting at the Arena Fonte Nova promises 90 minutes of intensity and a clash of strategies on the pitch.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

Bahia form (all competitions):

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Rogerio Ceni will be without Jean Lucas in midfield through an automatic suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards. Midfielder Everton Ribeiro has begun his physical transition back to training on the pitch, while forward Ademir has been ruled out by the medical department with a muscular injury to his left adductor.

The good news for the Tricolor manager is the return of young Kaue Furquim, who is once again available among the substitutes after representing the Brazil Under-17 side. In attack, Cristian Olivera, Alejo Veliz and Erick Pulga form the starting front three tasked with finding the net.

Paulo Pezzolano is dealing with an extensive list of six absentees as he assembles his Colorado starting line-up at the Fonte Nova. Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Mercado and Paulinho are all suspended after picking up a third yellow card, while Victor Gabriel remains banned following a disciplinary sanction from the STJD.

In the medical department, first-choice goalkeeper Sergio Rochet continues his recovery after spinal surgery, and forward Kayky is recuperating from ankle surgery. On the left side of the defence, Matheus Bahia returns after serving a suspension and reclaims his starting place against his former club.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Roman Gomez, David Duarte, Ramos Mingo and Luciano Juba; Nicolas Acevedo, Erick and Rodrigo Nestor; Cristian Olivera, Alejo Veliz and Erick Pulga. Manager: Rogerio Ceni.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Matheus Cunha; Braian Aguirre, Felix Torres, Guillermo Maripan and Matheus Bahia; Rodrigo Villagra, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho and Alexandro Bernabei; Alan Patrick and Johan Carbonero. Manager: Paulo Pezzolano.

We say: Bahia 2-1 Internacional

Bahia's creativity should give them the edge, with Luciano Juba capable of exploiting the spaces in Internacional's makeshift defence, while Alejo Veliz's physical presence could cause problems in the box.

Internacional still possess enough attacking quality to make this competitive, with Johan Carbonero providing a threat on the counter and Alan Patrick able to unlock the defence. Even so, Bahia's home advantage should help them secure a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.