Preview: Corinthians vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

Corinthians will welcome Santos to the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo on Saturday for matchday 25 of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, with the Alvinegro derby providing another intriguing clash between two traditional rivals.

Timao sit 10th on 32 points and head into the contest buoyed by their qualification for the Libertadores quarter-finals after overcoming Rosario Central, while 14th-placed Peixe, on 26 points, are looking to revive their league campaign following a 3-0 Copa do Brasil defeat to Palmeiras.

Match preview

Corinthians head into the Alvinegro derby with confidence restored by the Libertadores. The 1-0 victory over Rosario Central at the Neo Quimica Arena secured their place in the quarter-finals and provided the lift that had been missing after the 2-1 defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirao.

In that Serie A match, Coxa took the lead late in the first half, Paulo Roberto doubled the advantage, and Raniele pulled one back in the 48th minute of added time — too late to salvage a point.

The result dropped Corinthians from ninth to 10th, on 32 points. Off the pitch, it was a turbulent week: former midfielder Giuliano filed a lawsuit against the club alleging a multi-million-pound unpaid debt, and the board are planning to sell midfielder Andre during this window to balance the books.

On the pitch, the absences of Breno Bidon (training injury), Hugo Souza (first-choice goalkeeper, injured) and Andre Carrillo reduce Diniz's options for the derby.

As the home side, however, Corinthians have shown consistency. In their last five matches at the Neo Quimica Arena, they have won three, drawn one and lost only to Cruzeiro (2-1).

The stadium remains the environment where the team feel most comfortable, and the recent head-to-head record against Santos is favourable: in the last 15 derbies, Corinthians have won six, drawn five and lost four.

The two most recent meetings between the sides ended 1-1, both at the Vila Belmiro, in this year's Paulistao and Brasileirao. Before that, Santos won 3-1 in the 2025 Brasileirao, and Corinthians claimed two victories in the same year. The pattern of balance in recent encounters reinforces the expectation of another match decided by fine margins.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos arrive in Itaquera off the back of a bruising week. The 3-0 defeat to Palmeiras in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals left Peixe in a near-irreversible position in the competition, and the fans reacted: the wall of the CT Rei Pele training ground was spray-painted with the message "Respect our history."

In the Brasileirao, the 1-1 draw with Mirassol at home kept the side in 14th place, on 26 points from 23 matches.

The big news for Santos is the confirmation of Neymar as a starter. The number 10, the team's second-top scorer with six goals and three assists in 11 appearances, had been listed as a doubt but trained normally and was confirmed by ge.globo.com in the build-up to the derby.

At a moment of pressure, Neymar's presence raises the offensive ceiling for Peixe and adds unpredictability to the attack.

As visitors, Santos have produced strong recent form: three wins, one draw and just one defeat in their last five away matches. The club also resolved off-field matters by settling their FIFA transfer ban and are now awaiting Arthur's signature as a new addition. Robinho Jr, a target for Genoa in Italy, saw a loan proposal rejected and remains in the squad.

With Neymar starting and a solid away record, Santos have the arguments to compete at the Neo Quimica Arena. Corinthians have home advantage and the confidence from the Libertadores, but arrive depleted and coming off a Brasileirao defeat. The last two derbies ended 1-1, and the picture points towards another closely fought chapter between the Alvinegro rivals.

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Team News

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Corinthians will be without key players in several positions. Hugo Souza, the first-choice goalkeeper with 21 appearances this season, is injured and unavailable. Breno Bidon, a midfielder with 22 appearances, two goals and one assist, suffered a training-ground injury on Wednesday, August 27 and has been ruled out.

Central midfielder Andre, who has made 17 appearances with three goals and two assists, is also in the medical department, and Corinthians are planning to sell him during this transfer window.

Matheus Bidu (full-back, 18 appearances, two goals), Zakaria Labyad (11 appearances, one goal), Vitinho, Andre Ramalho, Kayke and Andre Carrillo complete the list of absentees.

Yuri Alberto is a doubt: the striker has 17 appearances, three goals and two assists, but his fitness will be assessed before kick-off.

Diniz may call upon Gustavo Henrique or Kaio Cesar as offensive alternatives should Yuri not be fit.

Santos will have Neymar in the starting line-up. The number 10 trained normally and will be selected for the derby. The absentees are Joao Schmidt (holding midfielder, 13 appearances), suspended through accumulation of bookings, Gabriel Menino (midfielder, 11 appearances, one goal), injured, and Vinicius Lira (full-back, five appearances), also in the medical department.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique and Pedro Milans (or Allan); Raniele, Rodrigo Garro and Kaio Cesar; Lingard, Andre Carrillo (or Gustavo Santana) and Yuri Alberto (if available). Manager: Fernando Diniz.

Santos possible starting lineup:

JP Chermont, Jair, Luan Peres and Escobar; Tomas Rincon, Diego Pituca; Soteldo, Neymar and Miguelito; Wendel Silva. Manager: Cuca.

We say: Corinthians 2-1 Santos

Having picked up just one win in their last five league matches and suffered two consecutive defeats, Corinthians will be desperate to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Santos have badly struggled in the Brasileirao this season and find themselves 14th in the table. Despite having Neymar back in their ranks, Cuca's side could struggle to contain Corinthians and are tipped to suffer another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.