Preview: Braga vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

After a three-week absence from domestic action, Braga return to Primeira Liga duty as they welcome arch-rivals Vitoria de Guimaraes in Monday night's Minho derby.

The Archbishops have only played once in the league this season after seeing their second and third matchday fixtures against Gil Vicente and Estrela Amadora postponed, whereas the Conquerors arrive on the back of a 1-0 victory over Nacional.

Match preview

Braga's matchday-two clash with Gil Vicente was postponed due to a gastrointestinal infection spreading through the squad before last weekend's scheduled round-three meeting with Estrela was called off owing to fixture congestion caused by their continental commitments.

Indeed, that respite proved useful, as the Archbishops sealed progression to the Conference League main draw following a goalless draw in the second leg of their playoff tie at Austria Vienna, having secured a 2-0 victory when both sides met in Minho the week before.

As such, Braga have now reached the European main stage for an eighth consecutive year, although this represents their lowest entry in that span after featuring in either the Champions League or Europa League group stage/league phase across the previous seven campaigns.

Despite another fourth-placed finish last term, Carlos Vicens's men were unable to secure qualification for Europe's second tier after Torreense beat Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup, but the Arsenalistas will be looking to break into the top three this time around.

That leaves them in need of an early-season push to strengthen their chances, so the aim will be to claim all three points after dropping two in their only league outing of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at Moreirense on matchday one.

Braga enter their first home match of the Primeira Liga season looking to end a run of three consecutive draws at their Minho ground, which saw them finish as the sixth-best home side in the division after collecting 30 points from an available 51 on their own turf.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Vitoria head into this fixture having secured their first victory of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Nacional last weekend, courtesy of an early strike from Brazilian forward Gustavo Silva, handing Tiago Margarido victory over his former side.

Margarido, who was appointed in the summer following his departure from Nacional, had seen his side suffer an opening-day defeat to Arouca before failing to take anything from their spirited display at Sporting Lisbon on matchday two.

Last weekend's victory ended Vitoria's five-match losing streak in the league, stretching back to the previous season, when they finished ninth before Gil Lameiras's departure, while the Conquerors also recorded their lowest league finish in eight years.

Vitoria have also missed out on European qualification in back-to-back campaigns, so the ambition will be to return to continental contention, making a more consistent run of results essential for the Guimaraes side, who currently occupy ninth in the Primeira Liga standings.

However, there is a need to address their vulnerability on the road, with the Conquerors losing a league-high 11 of their 17 away matches (W4, D2) last term, while their only trip this season also ended in defeat at Sporting.

Monday's task is made all the more daunting by the fact that Vitoria have lost seven of their last 10 visits to Braga across all competitions, the latest being a 3-2 defeat when both sides met in February.



Braga Primeira Liga form:

D

Braga form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

W

D

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga are expected to remain without long-term absentee Sikou Niakate, who is recovering from an Achilles rupture, while summer signing Jonas Wind could miss yet another outing, having never featured since his arrival.

Captain Ricardo Horta has missed consecutive matches due to a muscle issue and is doubtful for Monday, as is Bright Arrey-Mbi, who has been unavailable for the last three games because of a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, new signing Jovan Milosevic made his debut for the Archbishops in a short cameo in Austria last week and could be handed more minutes here.

Vitoria are expected to remain without 20-year-old goalkeeper Gui Ribeiro, who is working his way back to full fitness from a cruciate ligament injury.

Silva, who was the match winner in last weekend's victory over Nacional at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, is likely to keep his place on the flanks, while Alioune Ndoye is expected to lead the line once again.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Bajrami; Gomez, Tiknaz, Moutinho, Rodrigues; G Silva, Victor; Navarro

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Mendes, Viondi, Balieiro, Strata; G Nogueira, Mukendi; M Nogueira, Samu, Gustavo; Ndoye

We say: Braga 1-0 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Braga have shown defensive solidity this season, keeping six clean sheets in seven competitive outings, although all of those came on the continental front.

However, we expect that defensive excellence to carry over into Monday's game against a Vitoria side that is still trying to find their feet under Margarido, so a narrow victory is expected in what should be a tightly contested Minho derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.